2022 Colts Coach of the Week One Winner: Joe Grant, North Miami

Aug 22, 2022 at 04:48 PM
COW_1920x1080

2022 Indianapolis Colts Coach of the Week

Week No.1 Class 1A Sectional 44 Region 5

Coach: Joe Grant 17-36 in 6th year at school, 17-46 in 7th year overall

School: North Miami High School

Related Content

news

INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S TOP GAMES – WEEK ONE

news

Hall of Famer George Gilbert Reflects on Life and Death

news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Colts Name Centerville's Memphis Lee As 'High School Man Of The Year'

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Final Honor Roll And Insider

news

Colts, IHSAA And IFCA Announce Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

The Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team presented by Methodist Sports Medicine

news

Gibson Southern's Nick Hart Named Eleventh 'Coach Of The Week' For 2021

Nick Hart of Gibson Southern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today

news

Football players getting high grades both on the field and in the classroom

news

Leaving the football field is not an option for Westfield's Micah Hauser

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Semistate Finals

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising