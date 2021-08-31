2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Two

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

South Newton ended its 39-game losing streak with a 39-14 victory over West Central.

Oak Hill brought Southwood's 33-game regular season winning streak to an end with a 29-13 triumph.

Shelbyville saw its 26-game losing skid come to an end with a 22-16 win over Richmond.

Perry Meridian's 22-game regular-season losing streak is over with its 42-7 win over Southport.

Winamac halted Pioneer's 42-game Hoosier North Conference winning streak with a 38-6 victory.

LaPorte's 21-14 overtime win over Penn was the Slicers' first regular season triumph over the Kingsmen since 1961.

Goshen's 61-0 win over South Bend Clay was the RedHawks' largest margin of victory since 1915. Goshen sophomore Grace Kercher also became the first female athlete in school history to play in a varsity football game.

The Triton football community is mourning the loss of senior lineman Cameron Fairchild, who passed away as the result of a car accident on August 28.

Western football fans are also grieving the passing of junior lineman Trevor Buckley, who was involved in a car accident on August 21.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 16 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 14-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Cathedral has a seven-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games.

Dugger Union has suffered 22 straight defeats.

Bellmont has lost 21 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 19-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 16-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 14 games in a row.

Benton Central and Crawfordsville have a 13-game losing streak.

Eastern (Pekin) has lost 12 games in a row.

Eastern Greene, Lake Station, Rock Creek Academy, and South Bend Clay have an 11-game losing streak.

North Miami has dropped 10 straight games.

Anderson Prep Academy, Munster, and Taylor have dropped nine consecutive games,

Frankton has lost eight games in a row.

Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Evansville North Indianapolis Pike, Princeton, and Seymour are on a seven-game losing streak.

Blackford, Franklin, Jennings County, Lakeland, Muncie Central, Oldenburg Academy, South Bend Riley, Terre Haute South, and Woodlan have a six-game losing streak.

Phalen Academy, Switzerland County, and Whitko have lost five consecutive games.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Valparaiso 24, South Adams 20, Center Grove 11, Homestead 10, West Lafayette 10, Eastbrook 9, Leo 9, Carmel 8, Indianapolis Roncalli 8, Norwell 8, West Washington 8, Centerville 7, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 7, Mishawaka 7, Oak Hill 7. Triton Central 7, Evansville Mater Dei 6, Gibson Southern 6, Hanover Central 6, Monroe Central 6, Salem 6, Tri 6, Tri-West 6, Whiteland 6, Winamac 6, Hamilton Southeastern 5, Indianapolis Lutheran 5, North Posey 5, Paoli 5.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Bellmont 31, Pike Central 21, Eastern (Pekin) 20, Indianapolis Shortridge 17, Rushville 15, Cloverdale 13, Benton Central 11, Crawfordsville 11, Eastern Greene 10, Rock Creek Academy 10, South Bend Clay 10, Lake Station 9, North Miami 9, Anderson Prep Academy 8, Fort Wayne Wayne 8, Munster 8, Taylor 8, Edgewood 7, Frankton 7, Bedford North Lawrence 6, Evansville North 6, Indianapolis Pike 6, North Putnam 6, Princeton 6, Seymour 6, Blackford 5, Cambridge City Lincoln 5, Franklin 5, Jennings County 5, Lakeland 5, Muncie Central 5, Oldenburg Academy 5, South Bend Riley 5, Terre Haute South 5, Woodlan 5.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 96 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

East Central has won 42 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 32 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 29 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Valparaiso has a 22-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 17 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 15-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 13 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Caston has lost 33 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 32 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Crawford County has lost 25 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Bellmont has lost 25 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Goshen has lost 24 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Shelbyville has an 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Perry Meridian has a 17-game Mid-State Conference losing skid.

Pike Central has lost 15 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 430, Russ Radtke (Knox) 374, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 343, John Hart (Brownsburg) 308, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 291, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 276, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 260, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 238, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 235, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 226, John Hendryx (Winamac) 226, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 213, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 206, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 205.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Tim Able (Triton Central) 199, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 197.

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Phil Mason (Michigan City) 149, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 148, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 142.