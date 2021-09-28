2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Adams Central snapped South Adams' 15-game Allen County Conference winning streak with a 48-7 triumph.

Michigan City's Phil Mason celebrated his 150th career win with a 49-13 triumph against Lake Central.

Chad Zolman of Homestead earned his 150th career victory with a 49-7 decision over Fort Wayne North.

Jaymie Clere became the Jimtown female to score a touchdown in the Jimmies' 69-8 win over South Bend Clay.

Dating back to last season, Boone Grove has been outscored 272-0 in its last five contests.

Mount Vernon (Posey) is 6-0 for the first time since 1990. Central Noble is 6-0 for the first time since 2003. Tippecanoe Valley is 6-0 for the first time since 2007. Heritage Christian is 6-0 for the first time since 2010. Logansport is 5-0 for the first time since 2005.

Plymouth is 0-6 for the first time in program history. Avon is 0-6 for the first time since 1962. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter is 0-6 for the first time since 1996. Southport is 0-6 for the first time since 2006. McCutcheon is 0-6 for the first time since 2008.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

These teams still have not experienced the agony of defeat: Bloomington South, Brownstown Central, Center Grove, Central Noble, Centerville (5-0), Eastbrook, Eastside, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Jasper, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Logansport (5-0), Merrillville, Monroe Central, Mount Vernon (Posey), Tippecanoe Valley, Tipton, Valparaiso, West Lafayette, Winamac (4-0).

These teams still haven't experienced the thrill of victory: Attica (0-3), Avon, Bellmont, Benton Central (0-4), Boone Grove (0-5), Boonville (0-5), Bowman Academy (0-5), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-3), Cloverdale (0-5), Corydon Central (0-5), Crawfordsville, Eastern (Pekin) (0-3), Elwood (0-5), Frontier, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Pike, McCutcheon, North Central (Indianapolis), North Miami, Northwestern (0-5), Oldenburg Academy (0-3), Plymouth, Rushville, South Bend Clay, South Decatur (0-4), Southern Wells, Southport, Taylor (0-2), Terre Haute South, Tri-County (0-5), Wabash (0-5), Washington (0-5), Wes-Del (0-5).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 20 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has an 18-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Cathedral has an 11-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Bellmont has lost 25 straight games

Rushville has a 20-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Crawfordsville have lost 17 games in a row.

Benton Central and South Bend Clay have lost 15 straight games.

North Miami has lost 14 games in a row.

Eastern (Pekin) has a 13-game losing streak.

Indianapolis Pike and Taylor have an 11-game losing streak.

Terre Haute South has lost 10 consecutive games.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Elwood, Frontier, North Central (Indianapolis), Oldenburg Academy, Southern Wells, Southport, Tri-County are on an eight-game losing streak.

Avon, Boonville, Bowman Academy, Corydon Central, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Plymouth, and Wes-Del have dropped seven straight contests.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Valparaiso 27, Center Grove 15, West Lafayette 14, Leo 13, Eastbrook 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 12, Centerville 11, Monroe Central 10, Indianapolis Lutheran 9, Eastside 8, Jasper 8, Linton-Stockton 8, Merrillville 8, Winamac 8, Brownstown Central 7, Mount Vernon (Posey) 7, Tipton 7.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Bellmont 35, Eastern (Pekin) 21, Rushville 19, Cloverdale 16, Crawfordsville 15, South Bend Clay 14, Benton Central 13, North Miami 13, Indianapolis Pike 10, Taylor 10, Terre Haute South 9, Washington 8, Oldenburg Academy 7, Cambridge City Lincoln 7, Elwood 7, Frontier 7, McCutcheon 7, North Central (Indianapolis) 7, Southern Wells 7, Southport 7, Tri-County 7

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

East Central has won 44 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Valparaiso has a 25-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 20 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 19-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 41 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Caston has lost 36 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 35 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Bellmont has lost 29 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 27 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 27 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Shelbyville has a 19-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 17 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 433, Russ Radtke (Knox) 375, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 345, John Hart (Brownsburg) 311, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 295, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 280, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 264, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 240, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 230, John Hendryx (Winamac) 228, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 215, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 208, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 201.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 198

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Steve Cooley (New Albany) 145