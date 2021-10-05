2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Seven

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Merrillville snapped Valparaiso's 27-game regular season and 25-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak with a 42-7 decision over the Vikings.

New Palestine' Kyle Ralph came up with 100th career victory with the Dragons; 52-0 blanking of Shelbyville.

The Carmel-Indianapolis Ben Davis contest was called after three quarters because of gunshots fired in the area surrounding Ben Davis High School with the Greyhounds earning a 35-21 victory.

Lawrence North's Matthew Dempsey connected on the game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired in the Wildcats' 24-21 win over Warren Central.

Tippecanoe Valley is 7-0 for the first time since 1987. Eastside is 7-0 for the first time since 1990. Merrillville is 7-0 for the first time since 1992. Heritage Christian is 7-0 for the first time since 2008. Centerville is 6-0 for the first time since 2009. Jasper is 7-0 for the first time since 2012. Leo is 7-0 for the first time since 2013.

Plymouth is 0-7 for the first time in program history. Avon is 0-7 for the first time since 1962. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter is 0-7 for the first time since 1996. Southport is 0-7 for the first time since 2006. McCutcheon is 0-6 for the first time since 2008.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

These teams still have not experienced the agony of defeat: Brownstown Central, Center Grove, Centerville (6-0), Eastbrook (6-0), Eastside, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Jasper, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Merrillville, Monroe Central, Tippecanoe Valley, Tipton, West Lafayette, Winamac (5-0).

These teams still haven't experienced the thrill of victory: Attica (0-3), Avon, Bellmont, Benton Central (0-5), Boone Grove (0-5), Bowman Academy (0-6), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-3), Cloverdale (0-6), Corydon Central (0-6),Crawfordsville, Eastern (Pekin) (0-4),Elwood (0-6), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Pike, McCutcheon (0-6), North Central (Indianapolis), North Miami, Northwestern (0-6), Oldenburg Academy (0-4), Plymouth, Rushville, South Bend Clay, South Decatur (0-5), Southern Wells, Southport, Taylor (0-3), Terre Haute South, Tri-County (0-6), Washington (0-6), Wes-Del (0-6).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 21 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 19-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Cathedral has won 12 straight contests.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Bellmont has lost 26 straight games

Rushville has a 21-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Crawfordsville have lost 18 games in a row.

Benton Central and South Bend Clay have lost 16 straight games.

North Miami has lost 15 games in a row.

Eastern (Pekin) has a 14-game losing streak.

Indianapolis Pike and Taylor have a 12-game losing streak.

Terre Haute South has lost 11 consecutive games.

Elwood, North Central (Indianapolis), Oldenburg Academy, Southern Wells, Southport, and Tri-County are on a nine-game losing streak.

Avon, Boonville, Bowman Academy, Cambridge City Lincoln, Corydon Central, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Plymouth, and Wes-Del have dropped eight straight contests.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Center Grove 16, West Lafayette 15, Leo 14, Eastbrook 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Centerville 12, Monroe Central 11, Indianapolis Lutheran 10, Eastside 9, Jasper 9, Linton-Stockton 9, Merrillville 9, Winamac 9, Brownstown Central 8, Tipton 8.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Bellmont 36, Eastern (Pekin) 22, Rushville 20, Cloverdale 17, Crawfordsville 16, South Bend Clay 15, Benton Central 14, North Miami 14, Indianapolis Pike 11, Taylor 11, Terre Haute South 10, Washington 9, Oldenburg Academy 8, Elwood 8, North Central (Indianapolis) 8, Southern Wells 8, Southport 8, Tri-County 8, Cambridge City Lincoln 7, McCutcheon 7.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

East Central has won 45 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 21 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 20-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 42 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Caston has lost 37 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 35 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Bellmont has lost 30 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 28 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 28 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Shelbyville has a 20-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 18 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 434, Russ Radtke (Knox) 375,Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 345, John Hart (Brownsburg) 312,Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 295, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 281, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 265, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 241, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 231, John Hendryx (Winamac) 229, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 216, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 209, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 201.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 199

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Steve Cooley (New Albany) 146