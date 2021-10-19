2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Nine

The pairings for the 49th annual IHSAA football state tournament can be found on www.ihsaa.org

Center Grove ended defending Class 5A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral's 13-game winning streak with a 21-6 triumph.

Crawfordsville had its 19-game losing skid come to an end with 18-8 win over Frankfort. Ironically, their Athenians' last win also came over Frankfort (20-0) in 2019,

Benton Central snapped its 17-game losing streak with an 8-6 win over Northwestern. The Bison's last triumph was also against Northwestern (27-19) in 2019.

Indianapolis Pike saw its 13-game losing streak halted with a 10-7 win over Lawrence North.

Brownstown Central celebrated its 400th program victory with a 42-28 decision over Scottsburg.

HIGHS AND LOWS

Eastside is 9-0 for the first time in program history. Tippecanoe Valley is 9-0 for the first time since 1987. Merrillville is 9-0 for the first time since 1992. Heritage Christian is 8-0 for the first time since 2008, Centerville is 8-0 for the first time since 2009. Jasper is 9-0 for the first time since 2012. Leo is 9-0 for the first time since 2013. Winamac is 7-0 for the first time since 2014.

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter and Plymouth are 0-9 for the first time in program history. Southern Wells is 0-9 for the first time since 1997. Attica is 0-6 for the first time since 2002. Corydon Central is 0-8 for the first time since 2005. Southport is 0-9 for the first time since 2006. Tri=County is 0-8 for the first time since 2009. Wes-Del is 0-7 for the first time since 2011.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

These teams still have not experienced the agony of defeat: Brownstown Central, Center Grove, Centerville (8-0), Eastbrook (8-0), Eastside, Heritage Christian (8-0), Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Jasper, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Merrillville, Monroe Central, Tippecanoe Valley, West Lafayette, Winamac (7-0).

These teams still haven't experienced the thrill of victory: Attica (0-6), Bowman Academy (0-8), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-5), Cloverdale (0-7), Corydon Central (0-8), Eastern (Pekin) (0-6), Elwood (0-8), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, North Miami, Northwestern (0-8), Oldenburg Academy (0-5), Plymouth, Rushville, South Bend Clay (0-8), Southern Wells, Southport, Taylor (0-5), Tri-County (0-8), Washington (0-8), Wes-Del (0-7).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 23 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 21-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Rushville has a 23-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 19 games in a row.

North Miami and South Bend Clay have dropped 17 consecutive games.

Eastern (Pekin) has a 16-game losing streak.

Taylor has lost 14 straight contests.

Elwood, Southern Wells, Southport, and Tri-County are on a 11-game losing streak.

Bowman Academy, Cambridge City Lincoln, Corydon Central, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, and Plymouth have dropped 10 straight contests.

*CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS *

Center Grove 18, West Lafayette 17, Leo 17, Eastbrook 15, Indianapolis Roncalli 15, Centerville 14, Monroe Central 13, Indianapolis Lutheran 12, Eastside 11, Jasper 11, Linton-Stockton 11, Merrillville 11, Winamac 11, Brownstown Central 10.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Eastern (Pekin) 24, Rushville 22, Cloverdale 18, South Bend Clay 16, North Miami 16, Taylor 13, Washington 11, Elwood 10, Southern Wells 10, Southport 10, Tri-County 10.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

East Central has won 46 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 22 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 43 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Caston has lost 39 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 36 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Crawford County has lost 29 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Shelbyville has a 22-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 20 straight Pocket Conference games.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has an 18-game playoff winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard has run off 12 consecutive playoff victories.

Covenant Christian and Indianapolis Roncalli have won six straight playoff games.

Center Grove and Indianapolis Cathedral have a five-game post-season winning streak

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 137-27 (.836), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 138-26 (.841), Carmel – 132-35 (.790), Indianapolis Cathedral – 126-26 (.829), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 120-35 (.774), Penn – 119-37 (.763), Indianapolis Roncalli – 115-30 (.793), Ben Davis – 111-28 (.799), Fort Wayne Snider – 106-37 (.741), Jimtown – 106-35 (.752), Hobart – 104-38 (.732), Evansville Mater Dei – 103-37 (.736), Sheridan – 99-32 (.756), NorthWood - 97-38 (.719), Warren Central – 94-28 (.770), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 90-32 (,738), Adams Central – 90-37 (.709).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 29, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 25, Indianapolis Cathedral 25, Indianapolis Ben Davis 24, Penn 24, Evansville Mater Dei 22, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Adams Central 21, Indianapolis Roncalli 21, Lawrenceburg 20, Warren Central 20, Andrean 19,Sheridan 19, East Central 19, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Zionsville 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Lowell 15, Bloomington South 15, Eastbrook 15, Castle 14, Mishawaka 14, West Lafayette 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Evansville Memorial 14, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, Merrillville 13, Valparaiso 13, North Judson 13, Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Mishawaka Marian 12, Tri-West 12, Indianapolis Scecina 11, Fountain Central 11, New Palestine 11, Western Boone 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10, Southridge 10, Westfield 10.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 436, Russ Radtke (Knox) 377, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 347, John Hart (Brownsburg) 314, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 297, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 283, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 267, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 243, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 232, John Hendryx (Winamac) 231, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 218, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 211, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 202.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 199

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Steve Cooley (New Albany) 148