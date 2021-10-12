2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Eight

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The pairings for the 49th annual IHSAA football state tournament can be found on www.ihsaa.org

John Glenn will officially change the football field's name to Hostrawser Field to honor former coach John Hostrawser, who was in charge from 1972 to 1984 and is second all-time with 47 wins.

With its 34-13 decision over three-time Class 2A state champion Western Boone, Danville earned its 500th program victory. The Warriors are the first Hendricks County team to accomplish this milestone.

Goshen saw its 29-game Northern Lakes Conference losing streak come to an end with a 28-14 win over Plymouth.

As a result of its 17-7 loss at No. 9 (Class 4A) New Prairie, Penn will experience its first losing regular-season since 1972.

Bellmont's 26-game losing streak was halted with a 42-34 win over DeKalb.

Sheridan ended Eastern (Greentown)'s 20-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak with a 14-7 overtime triumph.

Edinburgh clinched its first winning regular season since 1993 with a 48-0 triumph over Rock Creek Academy.

HIGHS AND LOWS

Tippecanoe Valley is 8-0 for the first time since 1987. Eastside is 8-0 for the first time since 1990. Merrillville is 8-0 for the first time since 1992. Heritage Christian is 8-0 for the first time since 2008. Centerville is 7-0 for the first time since 2009. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers and Jasper are 8-0 for the first time since 2012. Leo is 8-0 for the first time since 2013. Winamac is 6-0 for the first time since 2014.

Plymouth is 0-8 for the first time in program history. Avon is 0-8 for the first time since 1962. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter is 0-8 for the first time since 1996. Southport is 0-8 for the first time since 2006. Tri=County is 0-7 for the first time since 2009. Wes-Del is 0-7 for the first time since 2011.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

These teams still have not experienced the agony of defeat: Brownstown Central, Center Grove, Centerville (7-0), Eastbrook (7-0), Eastside, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Jasper, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Merrillville, Monroe Central, Tippecanoe Valley, West Lafayette, Winamac (6-0).

These teams still haven't experienced the thrill of victory: Attica (0-5), Avon, Benton Central (0-6), Bowman Academy (0-6), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-4), Cloverdale (0-7), Corydon Central (0-7), Crawfordsville, Eastern (Pekin) (0-5), Elwood (0-7), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Pike, North Miami, Northwestern (0-7), Oldenburg Academy (0-5), Plymouth, Rushville, South Bend Clay (0-7), Southern Wells, Southport, Taylor (0-4), Tri-County (0-7), Washington (0-7), Wes-Del (0-7).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 22 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 20-game winning streak.

Indianapolis Cathedral has won 13 straight contests.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Rushville has a 22-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Crawfordsville have lost 19 games in a row.

Benton Central has lost 17 straight games.

North Miami and South Bend Clay have dropped 16 consecutive games.

Eastern (Pekin) has a 15-game losing streak.

Indianapolis Pike and Taylor have a 13-game losing streak.

Elwood, Oldenburg Academy, Southern Wells, Southport, and Tri-County are on a 10-game losing streak.

Avon, Bowman Academy, Cambridge City Lincoln, Corydon Central, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Plymouth, and Wes-Del have dropped nine straight contests.

*CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS *

Center Grove 17, West Lafayette 16, Leo 15, Eastbrook 14, Indianapolis Roncalli 14, Centerville 13, Monroe Central 12, Indianapolis Lutheran 11, Eastside 10, Jasper 10, Linton-Stockton 10, Merrillville 10, Winamac 10, Brownstown Central 9.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Eastern (Pekin) 23, Rushville 21, Cloverdale 18, Crawfordsville 17, South Bend Clay 15, Benton Central 15, North Miami 15, Indianapolis Pike 12, Taylor 12, Washington 10, Oldenburg Academy 9, Elwood 9, Southern Wells 9, Southport 9, Tri-County 9, Cambridge City Lincoln 8.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

East Central has won 46 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 22 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 43 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Caston has lost 38 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 35 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Crawford County has lost 29 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Shelbyville has a 21-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 19 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 435, Russ Radtke (Knox) 376, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 346, John Hart (Brownsburg) 313, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 296, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 282, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 266, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 242, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 232, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, John Hendryx (Winamac) 230, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 217, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 210, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 202.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 199

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Steve Cooley (New Albany) 147