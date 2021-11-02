2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals

Updated scores and pairings for the 49th annual IHSAA football state tournament can be found on www.ihsaa.org

With its 47-14 triumph over Lebanon, Indianapolis Roncalli has now won a program-record 23 straight contests.

Princeton is looking for new leader after Jared Manners stepped down following a five-year run in which he posted a 13-39 record.

Ryan Hall has resigned at Fountain Central after going 10-27 over his four-year stint with the Mustangs.

Rock Creek Academy will have a new boss on the sidelines with the departure of Ryan Caldwell after three seasons with a 3-21 mark.

Jennings County is in pursuit of a new head coach after Justin Baldwin resigned after going 1-9 in his only season at the helm.

HIGHS AND LOWS

Eastside is 11-0 for the first time in program history. Centerville is 10-0 for the first time in program history Merrillville is 10-0 for the first time since 1992. Leo is 11-0 for the first time since 2011. Brownstown Central is 11-0 for the first time since 2014. Indianapolis Roncalli is 11-0 for the first time since 2016. Eastbrook is 10-0 for the first time since 2017. Indianapolis Lutheran is 11-0 for the first since 2019.

Southport is 0-10 for the first time since 2006. Tri=County is 0-9 for the first time since 2009.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 24 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a program-best 23-game winning streak.

Brownstown Central, Eastside, Indianapolis Lutheran, and Leo have claimed 11 straight wins.

Centerville, Eastbrook, Lawrenceburg, Merrillville, and Mount Vernon (Fortville) are on a 10-game winning streak.

Adams Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Danville, Jimtown, Pioneer, and Westfield have won nine games in a row.

Decatur Central, Hanover Central, Mississinewa, and Norwell have captured eight consecutive wins.

Carmel, Fort Wayne Snider, Gibson Southern, and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, and Peru have claimed seven straight games.

Evansville Mater Dei, Lafayette Jeff, Lowell, New Palestine, North Decatur, Northview, Parke Heritage, and Tri, have won six contests in a row.

Heritage Hills, Hobart, Indianapolis Scecina, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, South Adams, Springs Valley, and Tri-West have captured five consecutive games.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Rushville has a 24-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 20 games in a row.

North Miami and South Bend Clay have dropped 18 consecutive games.

Eastern (Pekin) has a 17-game losing streak.

Elwood, Southern Wells, Southport, and Tri-County have lost 12 games in a row.

Bowman Academy, Corydon Central, and Plymouth have dropped 11 straight contests.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Northwestern, and Wes-Del have suffered 10 consecutive losses.

Anderson Prep Academy and Washington have lost nine games in a row.

Attica, Hagerstown, and Noblesville have dropped eight straight contests.

Frankfort, Fort Wayne South, Hammond Bishop Noll, Lake Central. Perry Meridian, and Rock Creek Academy have endured seven consecutive losses.

Angola and Muncie Central, have lost six contests in a row.

Clinton Central, Crawford County, Eastern Greene, Fountain Central, Huntington North, Jay County, Jennings County, LaPorte, Mitchell, New Castle, North Daviess, Pike Central, Shelbyville, Twin Lakes, and Whitko have lost five straight games.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has a 20-game playoff winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard has run off 14 consecutive playoff victories.

Covenant Christian and Indianapolis Roncalli have won eight straight playoff games.

Indianapolis Cathedral has claimed seven playoff wins in a row.

Center Grove is on a six-game post-season winning streak

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 140-26 (.843), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 139-27 (.837), Carmel – 133-35 (.792), Indianapolis Cathedral – 128-26 (.831), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 121-35 (.776), Penn – 120-37 (.764), Indianapolis Roncalli – 117-30 (.796), Ben Davis – 112-28 (.800), Jimtown – 108-35 (.755), Fort Wayne Snider – 107-37 (.743), Hobart – 106-38 (.736), Evansville Mater Dei – 105-37 (.739), Sheridan – 99-33 (.750), NorthWood - 97-39 (.713), Warren Central – 94-29 (.764), Adams Central – 92-37 (.713), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-33 (,734).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 29, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 25, Indianapolis Cathedral 25, Indianapolis Ben Davis 24, Penn 24, Evansville Mater Dei 22, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Adams Central 21, Indianapolis Roncalli 21, Lawrenceburg 20, Warren Central 20, Andrean 19,Sheridan 19, East Central 19, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Zionsville 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Lowell 15, Bloomington South 15, Eastbrook 15, Castle 14, Mishawaka 14, West Lafayette 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Evansville Memorial 14, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, Merrillville 13, Valparaiso 13, North Judson 13, Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Mishawaka Marian 12, Tri-West 12, Indianapolis Scecina 11, Fountain Central 11, New Palestine 11, Western Boone 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10, Southridge 10, Westfield 10.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches are still active in playoffs)

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 436, Russ Radtke (Knox) 379, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 349, John Hart (Brownsburg) 315, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 299, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 285, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 268, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 245, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 232, John Hendryx (Winamac) 232, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 220, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 213, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 204, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 201

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Steve Cooley (New Albany) 149