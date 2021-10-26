2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Updated scores and pairings for the 49th annual IHSAA football state tournament can be found on www.ihsaa.org

Cambridge City Lincoln and Lake Station both withdrew from the state tournament because of a lack of healthy players.

Fort Wayne Wayne's Sherwood Haydock notched his 200th career win in the Generals' 27-13 decision over Marion.

Nick Hart of Gibson Southern celebrated his 100th career victory with the Titans' 49-16 win over Mount Vernon (Posey).

Taylor ended its 14-game losing streak with a 44-37 win over Southern Wells.

HIGHS AND LOWS

Eastside is 10-0 for the first time in program history. Centerville is 9-0 for the first time in program history Tippecanoe Valley is 10-0 for the first time since 1981. Merrillville is 9-0 for the first time since 1992. Leo is 10-0 for the first time since 2013. Winamac is 8-0 for the first time since 2014.

Plymouth is 0-10 for the first time in program history. Southern Wells is 0-10 for the first time since 1984. Corydon Central is 0-9 for the first time since 2000. Attica is 0-7 for the first time since 2002. Southport is 0-9 for the first time since 2006. Tri=County is 0-8 for the first time since 2009. Wes-Del is 0-8 for the first time since 2011.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

These teams still have not experienced the agony of defeat: Brownstown Central (10-0), Center Grove (9-0), Centerville (9-0), Eastbrook (9-0), Eastside (10-0), Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0), Indianapolis Roncalli (10-0), Leo (10-0), Linton-Stockton (10-0), Merrillville (9-0), Monroe Central (10-0), Tippecanoe Valley (10-0), Winamac (8-0).

These teams still haven't experienced the thrill of victory: Attica (0-7), Bowman Academy (0-9), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-5), Cloverdale (0-8), Corydon Central (0-9), Eastern (Pekin) (0-7), Elwood (0-9), North Miami (0-10), Northwestern (0-9), Oldenburg Academy (0-6), Plymouth (0-10), Rushville (0-10), South Bend Clay (0-9), Southern Wells (0-10), Southport (0-9), Tri-County (0-8), Washington (0-9), Wes-Del (0-8).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 23 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a 22-game winning streak.

Brownstown Central, Eastside, Indianapolis Lutheran, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Monroe Central, and Tippecanoe Valley have claimed 10 straight wins.

Centerville, Concord, Eastbrook, Lawrenceburg, Merrillville, Mount Vernon (Fortville) are on a nine-game winning streak,

Adams Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Danville, Jimtown, Pioneer, Westfield, and Winamac have won eight games in a row.

Decatur Central, Hanover Central, Harrison (West Lafayette), Lebanon, Mississinewa, and Norwell have captured seven consecutive wins.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Rushville has a 24-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 20 games in a row.

North Miami and South Bend Clay have dropped 18 consecutive games.

Eastern (Pekin) has a 17-game losing streak.

Elwood and Southern Wells have lost 12 games in a row.

Bowman Academy, Corydon Central, Plymouth, Southport, and Tri-County have dropped 11 straight contests.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Northwestern, and Wes-Del have suffered 10 consecutive losses.

Washington has lost nine games in a row.

Attica and Hagerstown have dropped eight straight contests.

Frankfort, Fort Wayne South, Noblesville, and Rock Creek Academy have endured seven consecutive losses.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has a 19-game playoff winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard has run off 13 consecutive playoff victories.

Covenant Christian and Indianapolis Roncalli have won seven straight playoff games.

Indianapolis Cathedral has claimed six playoff wins in a row.

Center Grove is on a five-game post-season winning streak

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 139-26 (.842), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 138-27 (.836), Carmel – 132-35 (.790), Indianapolis Cathedral – 127-26 (.830), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 120-35 (.774), Penn – 119-37 (.763), Indianapolis Roncalli – 116-30 (.795), Ben Davis – 111-28 (.799), Jimtown – 107-35 (.754), Fort Wayne Snider – 106-37 (.741), Hobart – 10-38 (.734), Evansville Mater Dei – 104-37 (.738), Sheridan – 99-33 (.750), NorthWood - 97-39 (.713), Warren Central – 94-28 (.770), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-32 (,740), Adams Central – 91-37 (.711).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 29, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 25, Indianapolis Cathedral 25, Indianapolis Ben Davis 24, Penn 24, Evansville Mater Dei 22, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Adams Central 21, Indianapolis Roncalli 21, Lawrenceburg 20, Warren Central 20, Andrean 19,Sheridan 19, East Central 19, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Zionsville 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Lowell 15, Bloomington South 15, Eastbrook 15, Castle 14, Mishawaka 14, West Lafayette 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Evansville Memorial 14, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, Merrillville 13, Valparaiso 13, North Judson 13, Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Mishawaka Marian 12, Tri-West 12, Indianapolis Scecina 11, Fountain Central 11, New Palestine 11, Western Boone 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10, Southridge 10, Westfield 10.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 436, Russ Radtke (Knox) 378, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 349, John Hart (Brownsburg) 314, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 298, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 284, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 267, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 244, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 232, John Hendryx (Winamac) 232, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 219, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 212, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 203, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 200

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Steve Cooley (New Albany) 148