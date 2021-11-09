2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals

Earning their first sectional crowns were Hanover Central and Parke Heritage.

Brebeuf Jesuit ended three-time Class 2A state champion Western Boone's 20-game post-season winning streak with a 42-17 triumph over the Stars in the Class 3A Sectional 28 final.

Defending Class 4A champion Indianapolis Roncalli stopped two-time Class 3A champ Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's 18-game playoff streak with a 35-21 victory over the Trojans in the Class 4A Sectional 22 finale.

Indianapolis Lutheran halted defending Class 1A champion Covenant Christian's eight-game playoff winning streak with a 34-27 triumph over the Warriors in the Class 1A Sectional 46 final.

Eastbrook's Jeff Adamson celebrated his 300th career win with the Panthers' 28-21 decision over Tipton for the Class 2A Sectional 36 crown.

New Albany's Steve Cooley came up with his 150th career triumph with the Bulldogs' 34-27 win over Seymour for the Class 5A Sectional 16 championship.

Keith Kilmer of Lowell earned his 100th career victory with the Red Devils' 38-10 win over Hobart for the Class 4A Sectional 17 title.

Hayden Vinyard became Valparaiso's single-season rushing leader with his 164 yards in the Vikings' 42-0 win over Munster in the Class 5A Sectional 9 finale. He now has 1,966 yards for the season.

Eastside is 12-0 for the first time in program history. Merrillville is 11-0 for the first time since 1992. Indianapolis Roncalli is 12-0 for the first time since 2016. Eastbrook is 11-0 for the first time since 2017. Indianapolis Lutheran is 12-0 for the first since 2019. Center Grove is 11-0 for the first time since 2020.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 25 straight games.

Indianapolis Roncalli has a program-best 24-game winning streak.

Eastside and Indianapolis Lutheran have claimed 12 straight wins.

Eastbrook, Lawrenceburg, Merrillville, and Mount Vernon (Fortville) are on an 11-game winning streak.

Adams Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), and Westfield have won 10 games in a row.

Hanover Central, Mississinewa, and Norwell have captured nine consecutive wins.

Gibson Southern has claimed eight straight games.

Evansville Mater Dei, Lowell, New Palestine, Parke Heritage, and Tri have won seven contests in a row.

Indianapolis Scecina, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, South Adams, and Tri-West have captured six consecutive games.

Brownsburg, New Albany, and Owen Valley have won five straight games.

Brebeuf Jesuit, Indianapolis Ben Davis, LaVille, North Central (Farmersburg), and Valparaiso have claimed four straight wins.

Andrean, East Central, Evansville Memorial, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Indianapolis Cathedral, Lafayette Central Catholic, New Prairie, Northridge, Penn, and Triton Central are on a three-game winning streak.

Lawrence North and North Judson have won two games in a row.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Indianapolis Roncalli have won nine straight playoff games.

Indianapolis Cathedral has claimed eight playoff wins in a row.

Center Grove is on a seven-game post-season winning streak

HERE'S TO THE WINNERS

CLASS 6A

Sectional 1: Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jeff 14

Sectional 2: Penn 10, Chesterton 7

Sectional 3: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 36, Warsaw 0

Sectional 4: Westfield 24, Hamilton Southeastern 22

Sectional 5: Brownsburg 31, Carmel 7

Sectional 6: Indianapolis Ben Davis 49, Indianapolis Tech 20

Sectional 7: Lawrence North 28, Lawrence Central 20

Sectional 8: Center Grove 41, Columbus North 7

CLASS 5A

Sectional 9: Valparaiso 42, Munster 0

Sectional 10: Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25

Sectional 11: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 42, Fort Wayne Snider 20

Sectional 12: Zionsville 42, Kokomo 17

Sectional 13: Indianapolis Cathedral 31, Decatur Central 7

Sectional 14: New Palestine 20, Whiteland 17

Sectional 15: Bloomington South 24, Bloomington North 17

Sectional 16: New Albany 34, Seymour 27

CLASS 4A

Sectional 17: Lowell 38, Hobart 10

Sectional 18: New Prairie 35, South Bend Saint Joseph 3

Sectional 19: Northridge 27, Leo 26 (OT)

Sectional 20: Mississinewa 42, Fort Wayne Wayne 6

Sectional 21: Mount Vernon (Fortville) 70, Connersville 0

Sectional 22: Indianapolis Roncalli 35, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21

Sectional 23: East Central 37, Martinsville 7

Sectional 24: Evansville Memorial 24, Northview 7

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25: Hanover Central 26, Knox 14

Sectional 26: Mishawaka Marian 40, Jimtown 7

Sectional 27: Norwell 24, Peru 13

Sectional 28: Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit 42, Western Boone 17

Sectional 29: Tri-West 18, Danville 13

Sectional 30: Owen Valley 14, Vincennes Lincoln 0

Sectional 31: Lawrenceburg 35, Brownstown Central 14

Sectional 32: Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 7

CLASS 2A

Sectional 33: Andrean 49, Whiting 0

Sectional 34: LaVille 41, Pioneer 0

Sectional 35: Eastside 21, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16

Sectional 36: Eastbrook 28, Tipton 21

Sectional 37: Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Speedway 35

Sectional 38: Indianapolis Scecina 21, Centerville 10

Sectional 39: Triton Central 37, Paoli 35

Sectional 40: Evansville Mater Dei 42, North Posey 13

CLASS 1A

Sectional 41: North Judson 40, Culver Community 6

Sectional 42: Carroll (Flora) 16, Clinton Prairie 6

Sectional 43: South Adams 41, Union City 7

Sectional 44: Adams Central 49, Triton 3

Sectional 45: Parke Heritage 34, Riverton Parke 16

Sectional 46: Indianapolis Lutheran 34, Covenant Christian 27

Sectional 47: Tri 20, North Decatur 13

Sectional 48: North Central (Farmersburg) 30, Springs Valley 14

Prior to 2021, here is the last time these teams celebrated a sectional championship.

CLASS 6A: Merrillville (2020). Penn (2017), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2014), Westfield (2020), Brownsburg (2009), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2020), Lawrence North (1990), Center Grove (2020).

CLASS 5A: Valparaiso (2020), Michigan City (2018), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2020), Zionsville (2020), Indianapolis Cathedral (2020), New Palestine (2019), Bloomington South (2019), New Albany (2002).

CLASS 4A: Lowell (2018), New Prairie (2019), Northridge (2014), Mississinewa (2019), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (2020), Indianapolis Roncalli (2020), East Central (2018), Evansville Memorial (2019).

CLASS 3A: Hanover Central (first time), Mishawaka Marian (2020), Norwell (2014), Brebeuf Jesuit (2018), Tri-West (2018), Owen Valley (1992), Lawrenceburg (2020), Gibson Southern (2015).

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2020), LaVille (2017), Eastside (2019), Eastbrook (2019), Lafayette Central Catholic (2020), Indianapolis Scecina (2018), Triton Central (2020), Evansville Mater Dei (2020).

CLASS 1A: North Judson (2019), Carroll (Flora) (2003), South Adams (2020), Adams Central (2019), Parke Heritage (first time), Indianapolis Lutheran (2019), Tri (2007), North Central (Farmersburg) (2018).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 29, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Indianapolis Cathedral 26, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 25, Indianapolis Ben Davis 25, Penn 25, Evansville Mater Dei 23, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Adams Central 22, Indianapolis Roncalli 22, Lawrenceburg 21, Warren Central 20, Andrean 20, East Central 20, Sheridan 19, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 17, Zionsville 17, Bloomington South 16, Eastbrook 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Lowell 16, Evansville Memorial 15, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Castle 14, Mishawaka 14, West Lafayette 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Merrillville 14, Valparaiso 14, North Judson 14, Lafayette Central Catholic 14, Mishawaka Marian 13, Tri-West 13, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, Indianapolis Scecina 12, New Palestine 12, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Fountain Central 11, Western Boone 11, Westfield 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10, Southridge 10..

REGIONAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 6A

Penn (6-5) at Merrillville (11-0)

Westfield (10-1) at Carroll (Fort Wayne) (10-1)

Brownsburg (9-2) at Indianapolis Ben Davis (6-5)

Center Grove (11-0) at Lawrence North (7-3)

CLASS 5A

Valparaiso (10-1) at Michigan City (8-3)

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (7-4) at Zionsville (7-5)

New Palestine (8-3) at Indianapolis Cathedral (11-1)

Bloomington South (8-2) at New Albany (8-3)

CLASS 4A

New Prairie (10-2) at Lowell (9-3)

Mississinewa (9-2) at Northridge (8-4)

Indianapolis Roncalli (12-0) at Mount Vernon (Fortville) (11-1)

East Central (10-2) at Evansville Memorial (10-2)

CLASS 3A

Mishawaka Marian (9-3) at Hanover Central (11-1)

Brebeuf Jesuit (10-2) at Norwell (11-1)

Tri-West (10-2) at Owen Valley (10-1)

Lawrenceburg (11-1) at Gibson Southern (11-1)

CLASS 2A

LaVille (9-2) at Andrean (9-3)

Eastbrook (11-0) at Eastside (12-0)

Indianapolis Scecina (9-3) at Lafayette Central Catholic (8-4)

Evansville Mater Dei (10-2) at Triton Central (8-4)

CLASS 1A

North Judson (8-3) at Carroll (Flora) (9-3)

Adams Central (11-1) at South Adams (10-2)

Indianapolis Lutheran (12-0) at Parke Heritage (10-2)

Tri (10-2) at North Central (Farmersburg) (6-5)

Here is the last time these teams celebrated a regional championship.

CLASS 6A: Merrillville (2020). Penn (2017), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (never), Westfield (2020), Brownsburg (1985), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2020), Lawrence North (never), Center Grove (2020).

CLASS 5A: Valparaiso (2020), Michigan City (2018), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2019), Zionsville (2020), Indianapolis Cathedral (2020), New Palestine (2019), Bloomington South (2019), New Albany (never).

CLASS 4A: Lowell (2017), New Prairie (2014), Northridge (2014), Mississinewa (never), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (2019), Indianapolis Roncalli (2020), East Central (2017), Evansville Memorial (2019).

CLASS 3A: Hanover Central (never), Mishawaka Marian (2020), Norwell (2006), Brebeuf Jesuit (2017), Tri-West (2014), Owen Valley (never), Lawrenceburg (2016), Gibson Southern (2015).

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2019), LaVille (1982), Eastside (never), Eastbrook (2019), Lafayette Central Catholic (2020), Indianapolis Scecina (2017), Triton Central (2019), Evansville Mater Dei (2020).

CLASS 1A: North Judson (2002), Carroll (Flora) (1996), South Adams (2020), Adams Central (2019), Parke Heritage (never), Indianapolis Lutheran (2019), Tri (never), North Central (Farmersburg) (never).

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 20, Indianapolis Cathedral 19, Ben Davis 19, Penn 18, Hobart 17. Fort Wayne Snider 16, Indianapolis Roncalli 16, Center Grove 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Adams Central 14, Evansville Mater Dei 13, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, Evansville Memorial 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 10, South Putnam 10, Linton-Stockton 10, Heritage Hills 10, Tri-West 9, Valparaiso 9, Warren Central 9, West Lafayette 9, Andrean 9, Bremen 8, East Central 8, Lowell 8, Merrillville 8, Pioneer 8, Franklin Central 8, Eastbrook 7. Indianapolis Scecina 7, Mishawaka Marian 7, New Palestine 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Southridge 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Castle 6, Concord 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Indianapolis Lutheran 5, Lawrenceburg 5, North Judson 5, Southwood 5, Westfield 5.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 140-27 (.838), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 139-28 (.832), Carmel – 133-36 (.787), Indianapolis Cathedral – 129-26 (.832), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-35 (.776), Penn – 121-37 (.770), Indianapolis Roncalli – 118-30 (.797), Ben Davis – 113-28 (.801), Jimtown – 108-36 (.750), Fort Wayne Snider – 107-38 (.738), Evansville Mater Dei – 106-37 (.741), Hobart – 106-39 (.731), Sheridan – 99-33 (.750), NorthWood - 97-39 (.713), Warren Central – 94-29 (.764), Adams Central – 93-37 (.715), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-33 (,734).

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches are still active in playoffs)

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 436, Russ Radtke (Knox) 379, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 349, John Hart (Brownsburg) 316, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 300, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 285, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 269, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 246, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 232, John Hendryx (Winamac) 232, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 221, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 214, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 205, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 201

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Cory Yeoman (Penn) 191

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 145, Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 144, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 143