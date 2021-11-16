2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Earning their first regional championships were Eastside, New Albany, and Tri.

Defending Class 4A state champion Indianapolis Roncalli saw its program-best 24-game winning streak snapped with a 27-21 loss to Mount Vernon (Fortville).

Eastside is 13-0 for the first time in program history. Merrillville is 12-0 for the first time since 1992. Indianapolis Lutheran is 13-0 for the first since 2019. Center Grove is 12-0 for the first time since 2020.

Seeger is looking for a new coach with the departure of Herb King after six seasons with a 29-33 record.

Zionsville's trip to Michigan City for the Class 5A northern semistate ends a stretch of 13 home playoff contests, dating back to the 2017 regional final against Kokomo.

Merrillville is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak in semistate games, while Mishawaka Marion has dropped its previous six semistate games.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove has captured 26 straight games.

Eastside and Indianapolis Lutheran have claimed 13 straight wins.

Merrillville and Mount Vernon (Fortville) are on a 12-game winning streak.

Adams Central and Westfield have won 11 games in a row.

Gibson Southern has claimed nine straight games.

Evansville Mater Dei and Tri have won eight contests in a row.

Indianapolis Scecina, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, and Tri-West have captured seven consecutive games.

New Albany has won six straight games.

Brebeuf Jesuit and Indianapolis Ben Davis have claimed five straight wins.

Andrean, Evansville Memorial, Indianapolis Cathedral, New Prairie, Northridge, and Zionsville are on a four-game winning streak.

North Judson has won three games in a row.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Indianapolis Cathedral has claimed nine playoff wins in a row.

Center Grove is on an eight-game post-season winning streak

REGIONAL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Merrillville 39, Penn 7

Westfield 37, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 14

Indianapolis Ben Davis 32, Brownsburg 14

Center Grove 29, Lawrence North 19

CLASS 5A

Michigan City 31, Valparaiso 28 (2OT)

Zionsville 35, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 14

Indianapolis Cathedral 23, New Palestine 7

New Albany 33, Bloomington South 14

CLASS 4A

New Prairie 28, Lowell 14

Northridge 25, Mississinewa 7

Mount Vernon (Fortville) 27, Indianapolis Roncalli 21

Evansville Memorial 17, East Central 14

CLASS 3A

Mishawaka Marian (9-3) 33, Hanover Central 6

Brebeuf Jesuit 38, Norwell 9

Tri-West 28, Owen Valley 7

Gibson Southern 31, Lawrenceburg 29

CLASS 2A

Andrean 35, LaVille 8

Eastside 21, Eastbrook 14

Indianapolis Scecina 34, Lafayette Central Catholic 13

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 7

CLASS 1A

North Judson 35, Carroll (Flora) 6

Adams Central 41, South Adams 0

Indianapolis Lutheran 42, Parke Heritage 6

Tri 18, North Central (Farmersburg) 14

Prior to 2021, here is the last time these teams celebrated a regional championship.

CLASS 6A: Merrillville (2020). Westfield (2020), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2020), Center Grove (2020).

CLASS 5A: Michigan City (2018), Zionsville (2020), Indianapolis Cathedral (2020), New Albany (never).

CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2014), Northridge (2014), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (2019), Evansville Memorial (2019).

CLASS 3A: Mishawaka Marian (2020), Brebeuf Jesuit (2017), Tri-West (2014), Gibson Southern (2015).

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2019), Eastside (never), Indianapolis Scecina (2017), Evansville Mater Dei (2020).

CLASS 1A: North Judson (2002), Adams Central (2019), Indianapolis Lutheran (2019), Tri (never).

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 20, Indianapolis Cathedral 20, Ben Davis 20, Penn 18, Hobart 17. Fort Wayne Snider 16, Indianapolis Roncalli 16, Center Grove 16, Adams Central 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Evansville Mater Dei 14, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, Andrean 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 10, South Putnam 10, Linton-Stockton 10, Heritage Hills 10, Tri-West 10, Merrillville 9, Valparaiso 9, Warren Central 9, West Lafayette 9, Bremen 8, East Central 8, Indianapolis Scecina 8, Mishawaka Marian 8, Lowell 8, Pioneer 8, Franklin Central 8, Eastbrook 7., New Palestine 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Southridge 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Indianapolis Lutheran 6, North Judson 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Castle 6, Westfield 6, Concord 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Lawrenceburg 5, Southwood 5.

SEMISTATE PAIRINGS

CLASS 6A

Merrillville (12-0) at Westfield (11-1)

Indianapolis Ben Davis (7-5) at Center Grove (12-0)

CLASS 5A

Zionsville (8-5) at Michigan City (9-3)

New Albany (9-3) at Indianapolis Cathedral (12-1)

CLASS 4A

Northridge (9-4) at New Prairie (11-2)

Mount Vernon (Fortville) (12-1) at Evansville Memorial (11-2)

CLASS 3A

Brebeuf Jesuit (11-2) at Mishawaka Marian (10-3)

Gibson Southern (12-1) at Tri-West (11-2)

CLASS 2A

Andrean (10-3) at Eastside (13-0)

Evansville Mater Dei (11-2) at Indianapolis Scecina (10-3)

CLASS 1A

Adams Central (12-1) at North Judson (9-3)

Tri (11-2) at Indianapolis Lutheran (13-0)

Here is the last time these teams celebrated a semistate championship.

CLASS 6A: Merrillville (never). Westfield (2020), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2017), Center Grove (2020).

CLASS 5A: Michigan City (never), Zionsville (2020), Indianapolis Cathedral (2020), New Albany (never).

CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2014), Northridge (never), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (never), Evansville Memorial (2019).

CLASS 3A: Mishawaka Marian (never), Brebeuf Jesuit (2017), Tri-West (2014), Gibson Southern (never).

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2014), Eastside (never), Indianapolis Scecina (2012), Evansville Mater Dei (2014).

CLASS 1A: North Judson (1986), Adams Central (2000), Indianapolis Lutheran (2019), Tri (never).

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 16, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16, Indianapolis Cathedral 14, Carmel 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Penn 12, Ben Davis 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Sheridan 10, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 10, Hobart 10, Warren Central 9, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Andrean 6, Center Grove 6, Tri-West 6, NorthWood 6, Evansville Memorial 5, Evansville Mater Dei 5, Pioneer 5, New Palestine 5, West Lafayette 5, Western Boone 5, Bremen 4, East Central 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Eastbrook 4, Southridge 4, Westfield 4. Zionsville 4, Bloomington South 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, East Noble 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Heritage Hills 3, Jasper 3, Tipton 3, Valparaiso 3.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 140-27 (.838), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 139-28 (.832), Carmel – 133-36 (.787), Indianapolis Cathedral – 130-26 (.833), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 122-36 (.772), Penn – 121-38 (.761), Indianapolis Roncalli – 118-31 (.792), Ben Davis – 114-28 (.803), Jimtown – 108-36 (.750), Fort Wayne Snider – 107-38 (.738), Evansville Mater Dei – 107-37 (.743), Hobart – 106-39 (.731), Sheridan – 99-33 (.750), NorthWood - 97-39 (.713), Warren Central – 95-29 (.766), Adams Central – 93-37 (.715), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 91-33 (,734).

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches are still active in playoffs)

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 436, Russ Radtke (Knox) 379, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 349, John Hart (Brownsburg) 316, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 300, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 285, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 270, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 247, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 232, John Hendryx (Winamac) 232, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 221, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 215, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 205, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 201

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Cory Yeoman (Penn) 191

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS: Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 145, Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 144, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 143