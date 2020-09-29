2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The pairings for the 48th annual IHSAA state football tournament will be released on October 8 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. EDT.

Indianapolis Lutheran saw its 17-game regular season winning streak snapped with a 26-25 double-overtime loss to Northview.

Mishawaka Marian's 20-16 win over Penn was their first in the series since 1973. The Kingsmen have now lost back-to-back Northern Indiana Conference games for the first time since 1980.

After originally deciding not to participate in 2020, Hammond, Hammond Clark, Hammond Gavit, and Hammond Morton will return the gridiron this weekend.

Calumet will also finally see action this weekend.

Plymouth will miss at least the next two contests because of a positive Covid-19 test,

HERE ARE A LIST OF CONTESTS WHICH HAVE BEEN CANCELED FOR WEEK SEVEN

October 2: Central Christian Academy at Anderson Prep Academy, Indianapolis Cathedral at Louisville Trinity (Kentucky), Plymouth at Concord, Southern Wells at Adams Central, Union (Dugger) at Indiana Deaf, Valparaiso at Merrillville, Whiting at Hanover Central. October 3: Lima Central Catholic (Ohio) at Mishawaka Marian

RESCHEDULED GAMES FOR WEEK SEVEN

October 2: Bowman Academy at Hanover Central, Cincinnati Elder (Ohio) at Indianapolis Cathedral, Merrillville at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 36-game losing skid.

Elwood has dropped 26 games in a row.

Evansville Harrison has a 22-game losing streak.

Pike Central and Shelbyville have lost 21 games in a row.

Perry Meridian has dropped 20 straight contests.

Fountain Central and Northwestern have a 17-game losing streak.

Bellmont has lost 15 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 14-game losing streak.

Anderson has lost 13 straight contests.

Rushville has an 11-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 10 games in a row.

Anderson Prep Academy has a nine-game losing streak.

Lawrence Central, Rock Creek Academy, and Springs Valley have lost eight consecutive games.

Benton Central, Clinton Prairie, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, Eastern (Pekin), Hagerstown, Lake Station, Jay County, Prairie Heights, and West Noble have dropped seven consecutive games,

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Southwood 29, Lafayette Jeff 23, Valparaiso 20, South Adams 17, Eastern (Greentown) 16, Eastside 12, Indianapolis Cathedral 10, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 10, Covenant Christian 9, Mooresville 8, Merrillville 7, Columbia City 7, Evansville Central 7, Mishawaka Marian 7, Silver Creek 7

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 32, Bellmont 26, Elwood 23, Evansville Harrison 20, Pike Central 19, Shelbyville 19, Perry Meridian 18, Eastern (Pekin) 16, Northwestern 15, Fountain Central 15, Prairie Heights 13, Indianapolis Shortridge 13, Anderson 12, Rushville 10, Cloverdale 9, Anderson Prep Academy 8. North Central (Farmersburg) 9, Rochester 9, Hagerstown 7, Lawrence Central 7, Rock Creek Academy 7, Springs Valley 7, Crawford County 6.

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were 6-0: Adams Central (2019), Center Grove (2015), Columbia City (1969), Covenant Christian (2018), Eastside (1999), Evansville Central (2018), Indianapolis Cathedral (2000), Lafayette Jeff (2019), Mishawaka Marian (2019), Mooresville (2008), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (first time), Silver Creek (2019), South Putnam (first time), Southridge (2019), Southwood (2019), Elkhart (5-0-1971). Fairfield (5-0-2012), Lowell (5-0-2017). Merrillville (5-0-2019), West Washington (5-0-2019), Danville (4-0-2017), Park Tudor (4-0-2000), Valparaiso (4-0-2019).

Here is the last time these teams were 0-6: Anderson (2018), Benton Central (2019), Clinton Prairie (2018), Cloverdale (2015), Crawfordsville (2019). Evansville Harrison (2019), Hagerstown (2013), Jay County (2019), Lake Station (2018), Lawrence Central (first time), Northwestern (2019), Perry Meridian (2019), Prairie Heights (2017), Rushville (2017), Shelbyville (2019), West Noble (2015), Elwood (0-5-2019), Evansville Bosse (0-5-2016), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-5-2019), Pike Central (0-5-2019), Springs Valley (0-5-2018), Bellmont (0-4-2019), Fountain Central (0-4-2019), North Central (Farmersburg) (0-4-2009), Rochester (0-4-2016), Rock Creek Academy (0-4-2016).

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 93 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

East Central has won 41 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 39 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 29 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 25 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Valparaiso has a 20-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 13 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 12-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 11 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 37 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 30 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 29 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 24 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 22 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Bellmont has lost 22 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Elwood has an 18-game Central Indiana Conference losing streak.

Evansville Harrison has an 18-game Southern Indiana Conference losing streak.

Shelbyville has a 15-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Perry Meridian has a 15-game Mid-State Conference losing skid.

Pike Central has lost 14 straight Pocket Conference games.

Fountain Central has lost 12 consecutive Wabash River Conference contests.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 428, Russ Radtke (Knox) 371, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 335, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 326, John Hart (Brownsburg) 304, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 285, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 272, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 250, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 236, Mark Bless (Avon) 236, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 229, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 228, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 226, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 222, John Hendryx (Winamac) 219, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 210, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 203.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 196, Tim Able (Triton Central) 191, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 182.