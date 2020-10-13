2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 8

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The pairings for the 48th annual IHSAA state football tournament starting on October 23 can be found on www.ihsaa.org

Fountain Central ended an 18-game and 13-game Wabash River Conference losing streaks with a 25-7 win over North Vermillion.

The Northern Indiana Conference has renamed the North Division (Penn, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Saint Joseph, Elkhart, New Prairie, and South Bend Adams) to the East-West Division, while the South Division (South Bend Riley, South Bend Clay, South Bend Washington, John Glenn, Jimtown, and Bremen) is now the North-South Division.

HERE ARE A LIST OF CONTESTS WHICH HAVE BEEN CANCELED FOR WEEK NINE

October 16: Columbus Sycamore (Ohio) at Warren Central, Crown Point at Michigan City, East Chicago Central at Hammond, Edinburgh at Union (Dugger), Fremont at Decatur (Michigan), Hammond Gavit at Gary West, Indiana Deaf at Southside Home School, Mount Carmel (Illinois) at North Knox, NorthWood at Plymouth, Northwest Home School at Lake Station, South Adams at Southern Wells, Wes-Del at Anderson Prep Academy

RESCHEDULED GAMES FOR WEEK NINE

October 16: Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, East Chicago Central at Gary West, Hammond at Hammond Clark, Hammond Morton at Hammond Gavit, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks at North Knox, Northwest Home School at Lake Station, Southside Home School at Edinburgh, Wes-Del at Fremont.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Center Grove, Covenant Christian, Eastern (Greentown), Evansville Central, Indianapolis Cathedral, Lafayette Jeff, Mount Vernon (Fortville), Silver Creek, South Adams, South Putnam, Southridge, and Southwood have won eight consecutive games,

Andrean, Fairfield, Homestead, Lawrenceburg, Lowell (on the field), Westfield, West Lafayette, and West Washington have a seven-game winning streak.

Danville, Eastbrook. East Central, Elkhart, Leo, and Mishawaka Marian have won six games in a row.

Bluffton, Carmel, Centerville, Columbus East, Evansville Memorial, Indianapolis Roncalli, Norwell, Pioneer, Salem, Tippecanoe Valley, and Whiteland are on a five-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 38-game losing skid.

Evansville Harrison and Hammond have a 24-game losing streak.

Shelbyville has lost 23 straight games,

Pike Central and Perry Meridian have lost 22 games in a row.

Fountain Central and Northwestern have a 19-game losing streak.

Bellmont has lost 17 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 16-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 13-game losing skid.

Cloverdale has lost 11 games in a row.

Lawrence Central, Rock Creek Academy, and Springs Valley have a 10-game losing streak.

Anderson Prep Academy, Benton Central, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, Hagerstown, Jay County, Prairie Heights, and West Noble have lost nine games in a row.

Eastern (Pekin), Evansville Bosse, Lake Station, and Whiting have dropped eight consecutive games,

Eastern Greene, Franklin Central, Hammond Clark, Lake Central, North Central (Farmersburg), Rochester, South Bend Clay, and Taylor have a seven-game losing streak.

East Chicago Central, North Miami, and Wawasee have lost six straight contests.

Fort Wayne Wayne, Munster, Portage, and South Spencer have dropped five games in a row.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Southwood 31, Lafayette Jeff 25, Valparaiso 21, South Adams 19, Eastern (Greentown) 18, Indianapolis Cathedral 12, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 12, Covenant Christian 11, Evansville Central 9, Silver Creek 9.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 34, Bellmont 28, Evansville Harrison 22, Shelbyville 21, Hammond 21, Pike Central 20, Perry Meridian 20, Eastern (Pekin) 17, Northwestern 17, Prairie Heights 15, Indianapolis Shortridge 15, Rushville 12, North Central (Farmersburg) 11, Rochester 11, Cloverdale 10, Hagerstown 9, Lawrence Central 9, Rock Creek Academy 9, Springs Valley 9.

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were 8-0: Center Grove (2015), Covenant Christian (2018),Evansville Central (2006), Indianapolis Cathedral (2000), Lafayette Jeff (2019), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (first time), Silver Creek (first time), South Adams (2019), South Putnam (first time), Southridge (2016), Southwood (2019), Fairfield (7-0-2008), West Washington (7-0-2019), Danville (6-0-2017), Elkhart (6-0-1970). Mishawaka Marian (6-0-2019), Valparaiso (4-0-2019).

Here is the last time these teams were 0-8: Benton Central (2019), Crawfordsville (2019), Evansville Harrison (2019), Hagerstown (2013), Jay County (2019), Lawrence Central (first time), Northwestern (2019), Perry Meridian (2019), Prairie Heights (2016), Rushville (2017), Shelbyville (2019), West Noble (2015), Cloverdale (0-7-2015), Evansville Bosse (0-7-2016), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-7-2019), Lake Station (0-7-2018), Springs Valley (0-7-2008), Bellmont (0-6-2019), North Central (Farmersburg) (0-6-2009), Pike Central (0-6-2019), Rochester (0-6-2016), Rock Creek Academy (0-6-2016), South Newton (0-6-2019), East Chicago Central (0-5-2002), Crawford County (0-4-2016)

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 95 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

East Central has won 42 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 41 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 31 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 27 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Valparaiso has a 21-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Indianapolis Lutheran has won 15 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Eastern (Greentown) has a 14-game Hoosier Heartland Conference winning streak.

South Adams has won 13 Allen County Conference games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 31 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 31 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 25 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 23 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Bellmont has lost 24 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Evansville Harrison has a 20-game Southern Indiana Conference losing streak.

Shelbyville has a 17-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Perry Meridian has a 16-game Mid-State Conference losing skid.

Pike Central has lost 15 straight Pocket Conference games.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 428, Russ Radtke (Knox) 372, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 336, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 328, John Hart (Brownsburg) 306, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 287, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 273, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 252, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 237, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 231, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 229, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 226, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 223, John Hendryx (Winamac) 221, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 210, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 203.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 196, Tim Able (Triton Central) 193, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 184.