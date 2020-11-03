2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Concord, Mitchell, Northeastern, and Traders Point Christian to withdraw from the IHSAA state tournament.

Perry Meridian ended its 23-game losing streak with a 35-0 blanking of Indianapolis Tech.

Michael Mosser of Adams Central earned his 100th career win with the Flying Jets' 38-14 triumph over Triton.

With its 20-14 loss at Chesterton, Penn became the last team to lose its opening round playoff game since the current format was adapted in 1985.

Eastern Hancock is looking for a new coach after Doug Armstrong stepped down after going 15-16 during his three-year stint with the Royals.

Northwestern's Austin Robison resigned after posting a three-year mark of 2-27 with the Tigers.

Dan Rector is leaving Rushville after recording a three-year record of 6-23 with the Lions.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has a 14-game playoff winning streak.

New Palestine has won 11 straight playoff games.

Evansville Memorial, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, and Lafayette Central Catholic have run off eight consecutive playoff victories.

Carmel has claimed six straight playoff wins.

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 134-26 (.838), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 134-26 (.838), Carmel – 131-34 (.794), Indianapolis Cathedral – 122-26 (.824), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 121-33 (.784), Penn – 119-37 (.763), Indianapolis Roncalli – 111-30 (.787), Ben Davis – 109-27 (.801), Fort Wayne Snider – 106-37 (.741), Jimtown – 106-34 (.757), Evansville Mater Dei – 101-36 (.737), Hobart – 101-37 (.732), Sheridan – 99-32 (.756), NorthWood - 97-38 (.719), Warren Central – 93-27 (.775).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Covenant Christian, Elkhart (dating back to 1971), Evansville Central, Mount Vernon (Fortville), South Putnam, Southridge, and Southwood have won 11 games in a row,

Andrean, Center Grove, Homestead, Lafayette Jeff, Lawrenceburg, and South Adams have won 10 consecutive games,

Leo, Mishawaka Marian, Westfield, and West Washington have a nine-game winning streak.

Danville, Evansville Memorial Indianapolis Roncalli, Norwell, and Pioneer have won eight games in a row.

Carmel, Columbus East, Salem, and Triton Central have claimed seven consecutive games.

Bremen, Evansville Mater Dei, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Hanover Central, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Mishawaka, New Palestine, North Decatur, Tri-West, Valparaiso, and Whiteland are on a six-game winning streak.

Decatur Central, East Noble, Marion, and Winamac have claimed five straight wins.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Newton has a 38-game losing skid.

Shelbyville has lost 25 straight games,

Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games..

Bellmont has lost 19 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has a 17-game losing streak.

Rushville has a 14-game losing skid.

Cloverdale and Lawrence Central have lost 12 games in a row.

Benton Central, Crawford County, Crawfordsville, and Hagerstown have an 11-game losing streak,

Eastern (Pekin), Evansville Bosse, Jay County, Lake Station, and Rock Creek Academy have lost 10 games in a row.

Anderson Prep Academy Eastern Greene, Franklin Central, Lake Central, Rochester, South Bend Clay, and Taylor have dropped nine consecutive games,

Hammond Clark and North Miami have an eight-game losing streak.

Munster has lost seven straight contests.

Clarksville, East Chicago Central, Frankton, Goshen, Indianapolis Tech, and Manchester have dropped six games in a row

Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Evansville North, Hammond Bishop Noll, Indianapolis Pike, Lewis Cass, North Daviess, North Vermillion, Oldenburg Academy, Princeton, Seymour, Southmont, and Union County are on a five-game losing streak.

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams were unbeaten: Center Grove (10-0-2015), Covenant Christian (11-0-first time) Evansville Central (11-0-first time), Lafayette Jeff (10-0-2017), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (11-0-first time), South Putnam (11-0-first time), Southridge (11-0-first time), Southwood (11-0-2018), South Adams (10-0-2019). Danville (8-0-2017), Elkhart (8-0-1970). Mishawaka Marian (9-0-1999), West Washington (9-0-2016), Valparaiso (6-0-2019).

Here is the last time these teams were winless: Benton Central (0-10-2018), Crawfordsville (0-10-2017), Hagerstown (0-10-first time), Lawrence Central (0-10-first time), Rushville (0-9-2017), Shelbyville (0-10-2019), Evansville Bosse (0-9-2016), Jay County (0-9-1991), Lake Station (0-9-2018), Bellmont (0-8-2019), Cloverdale (0-8-2015), Indianapolis Shortridge (0-8-first time), Pike Central (0-8-2019), Rochester (0-8-2016), Crawford County (0-6-2016), Rock Creek Academy (0-6-2016), South Newton (0-6-2019), East Chicago Central (0-5-2002).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 31, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 28, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 26, Penn 24, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 24, Indianapolis Cathedral 23, Indianapolis Ben Davis 23, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Adams Central 21, Evansville Mater Dei 21, Indianapolis Roncalli 20, Sheridan 19, East Central 19, NorthWood 18, Lawrenceburg 18, Warren Central 18, Andrean 17, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Lowell 15, Bloomington South 15, Center Grove 15, Eastbrook 15, Zionsville 15, West Lafayette 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Evansville Memorial 14, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Castle 13, Columbus East 13, Mishawaka 13, Heritage Hills 13, North Judson 13, Tri-West 12, Merrillville 12, Lafayette Central Catholic 12, Valparaiso 12, Indianapolis Scecina 11, Fountain Central 11, Pioneer 11, South Putnam 11, Mishawaka Marian 11, New Palestine 11, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 429, Russ Radtke (Knox) 374, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 339, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 330, John Hart (Brownsburg) 307, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 289, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 274, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 254, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 234, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 232, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 225, John Hendryx (Winamac) 223, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 211, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 205.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 197, Tim Able (Triton Central) 196, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 185, Herb King (Seeger) 184.