2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The COVID-19 pandemic forced McCutcheon, Traders Point Christian, and Washington to withdraw from the IHSAA state tournament.

There will be a new state champion in Class 5A as Whiteland ended two-time defending champ New Palestine's 11-game playoff winning streak with a 48-13 triumph.

Defending Class 4A champ Evansville Memorial's eight-game post-season streak came to a halt with a 24-21 loss to Evansville Central.

Celebrating their first sectional crowns were Calumet, Sullivan, and Covenant Christian.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Western Boone has a 15-game playoff winning streak.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard has run off nine consecutive playoff victories.

Lafayette Central Catholic has claimed eight playoff wins in a row.

Carmel has claimed seven straight playoff wins.

Prior to 2020, here is the last time these teams celebrates sectional titles

CLASS 6A: Merrillville (2019), Elkhart (first team), Homestead (2019), Westfield (2016), Carmel (2019), Ben Davis (2019), Warren Central (2019), Center Grove (2019).

CLASS 5A: Valparaiso (2019), Mishawaka (2019), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2019), Zionsville (2019), Indianapolis Cathedral (2019), Whiteland (2014), Castle (2018), Jeffersonville (2007).

CLASS 4A: Hobart (2019), Logansport (2004), East Noble (2019), Marion (2018), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (2019), Indianapolis Roncalli (2019), Mooresville (2019), Evansville Central (2018)

CLASS 3A: Calumet (first time), Mishawaka Marian (2019), Fort Wayne Concordia (2019, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2019), Danville (2019), Sullivan (first time), Lawrenceburg (2019), Southridge (2018)

CLASS 2A: Andrean (2019), Pioneer (2018), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2019), Tipton (2013), Western Boone (2019), Heritage Christian (2019), Triton Central (2019), Evansville Mater Dei (2019).

CLASS 1A: Winamac (2016), Lafayette Central Catholic (2019), South Adams (2019), Southwood (2017), South Putnam (2018), Covenant Christian (first time), North Decatur (2019), West Washington (2019)

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 135-26 (.839), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 135-26 (.839), Carmel – 132-34 (.795), Indianapolis Cathedral – 123-26 (.826), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 120-34 (.779), Penn – 119-37 (.763), Indianapolis Roncalli – 112-30 (.789), Ben Davis – 110-27 (.803), Fort Wayne Snider – 106-37 (.741), Jimtown – 106-35 (.752), Evansville Mater Dei – 102-36 (.739), Hobart – 102-37 (.734), Sheridan – 99-32 (.756), NorthWood - 97-38 (.719), Warren Central – 94-27 (.777), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 90-32 (,738), Adams Central – 90-37 (.709).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Covenant Christian, Elkhart (dating back to 1971), Evansville Central, Mount Vernon (Fortville), South Putnam, Southridge, and Southwood have won 12 games in a row,

Andrean, Center Grove, Lawrenceburg, and South Adams have won 11 consecutive games,

Homestead, Mishawaka Marian, Westfield, and West Washington have a 10-game winning streak.

Danville, Indianapolis Roncalli, and Pioneer have captured nine games in a row.

Carmel and Triton Central have claimed eight consecutive games.

Evansville Mater Dei, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Mishawaka, North Decatur, Valparaiso, and Whiteland are on a seven-game winning streak.

East Noble, Hobart, Marion, and Winamac have claimed six straight wins.

Calumet and Mooresville have a five-game winning streak.

Jeffersonville, Indianapolis Ben Davis, Logansport, Merrillville, Tipton, and Western Boone have come up with four consecutive victories.

Here is the last time these teams were unbeaten: Center Grove (11-0-2015), Covenant Christian (12-0-first time) Evansville Central (12-0-first time), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (12-0-first time), South Putnam (12-0-first time), Southridge (12-0-first time), Southwood (12-0-first time), South Adams (11-0-2019). Danville (9-0-2017), Elkhart (9-0-1970). Mishawaka Marian (10-0-1999), West Washington (10-0-2016), Valparaiso (7-0-2019).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 29, Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 25, Indianapolis Cathedral 25, Indianapolis Ben Davis 24, Penn 24, Evansville Mater Dei 22, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Adams Central 21, Indianapolis Roncalli 21, Lawrenceburg 20, Warren Central 20, Andrean 19,Sheridan 19, East Central 19, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Zionsville 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Lowell 15, Bloomington South 15, Eastbrook 15, Castle 14, Mishawaka 14, West Lafayette 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Evansville Memorial 14, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, , Merrillville 13, Valparaiso 13, North Judson 13, Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Mishawaka Marian 12, Tri-West 12, Indianapolis Scecina 11, Fountain Central 11, New Palestine 11, Western Boone 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10, Southridge 10, Westfield 10.

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 20, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 19, Indianapolis Cathedral 18, Ben Davis 18, Penn 18, Fort Wayne Snider 16, Hobart 16, Indianapolis Roncalli 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Center Grove 14, Adams Central 13, Evansville Mater Dei 12, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, Evansville Memorial 10, South Putnam 10, Linton-Stockton 10, Heritage Hills 10, Tri-West 9, Warren Central 9, West Lafayette 9, Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Andrean 9, Bremen 8, East Central 8, Lowell 8, Franklin Central 8, Valparaiso 8, Eastbrook 7, Merrillville 7, Indianapolis Scecina 7, New Palestine 7, Pioneer 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Avon 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Mishawaka Marian 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Southridge 6, Western Boone 6, Castle 5, Concord 5, Danville 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Indianapolis Lutheran 5,, Lawrenceburg 5, North Judson 5, Southwood 5, Westfield 4..

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 429, Russ Radtke (Knox) 374, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 340, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 330, John Hart (Brownsburg) 307, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 289, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 274, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 255, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 235, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 233, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 225, John Hendryx (Winamac) 224, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 211, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 205.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 197, Tim Able (Triton Central) 197, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 185, Herb King (Seeger) 184.