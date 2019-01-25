2019 Senior Bowl: Day 3 Practice Observations

North Team

» Two wide receivers with smaller builds who certainly did not play small this week were Penny Hart and Andy Isabella. Hart (5-foot-8, 180 pounds), was an ultra-productive receiver at Georgia State, where he left having gained the fourth-most receiving yards (2,950) in Sun Belt Conference history, and on Thursday was showing off some really solid hands to go along with his elite quickness and speed. He looks like a slot receiver, but Hart had no issues making plays on the outside during practice, showing off his ability to get separation and also win physical battles with opposing defensive backs in many different ways. Isabella, out of UMASS, was just as impressive all week, despite his 5-foot-10, 195-pound frame.

» Another wide receiver stole the show Thursday, and that was Ohio State's Terry McLaurin. McLaurin (6-foot-1, 205) drew perhaps the loudest "ooh's" and "ahh's" from the crowd when he just destroyed Texans cornerback Kris Boyd with a double move for a would-be touchdown during one-on-one drills, which was a perfect example of how McLaurin isn't just quick and shifty — he seems to be a solid route runner, too. Oh, and straight from "the more you can do" category, McLaurin was also solid as a gunner covering during kicks in special teams drills on Thursday.

» Defensively, Khalen Saunders and L.J. Collier wrapped up really solid weeks of practice for the North Team defensive line on Thursday. Saunders, coming from the interior, is super quick off the snap, but the Western Illinois product (6-foot, 320 pounds) seemed to have no issues matching up athletically and strength-wise against the offensive linemen from bigger schools across from him. Collier, meanwhile, is a little light at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds (generally speaking), but the TCU product was able to use his long, long arms to his advantage time and time again off the edge to get wins in one-on-one drills and in team sessions.