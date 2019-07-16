2019 Colts Season Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 9

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been tough for the Indianapolis Colts to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years, as Indy has lost six of its last seven matchups in the series.

So could this be the year the Colts get that steel monkey off their back?

The Colts have changed rather drastically since these two teams last played in 2017, and they are much better built to handle whatever Pittsburgh can throw at them. A victory over Ben Roethlisberger & Co. at Heinz Field in Week 9 will go a long way toward earning the Colts some more respect.