2019 Colts.com Mock Draft 2.0: One Month Away

ROUND 3

89. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis native who grew up idolizing Marvin Harrison would be a nice fit for the Colts, who could use another downfield presence aside from T.Y. Hilton. Like Hilton, McLaurin is a speedy receiver who is a technician as a route runner, but he's got a couple inches and about 20 pounds on The Ghost.

The Colts did draft Deon Cain and Daurice Fountain last year, but Cain unfortunately tore an ACL in the preseason. He was having a great training camp, so the hope is that he picks up where he left off. Fountain developed most of the season on the practice squad before being called up to the active roster late in the year. Regardless, Ryan Grant, Dontrelle Inman and Chester Rogers are all currently free agents (Rogers, a restricted free agent, did receiver a tender from the Colts that he is yet to sign). The Colts need more quality players in the room.