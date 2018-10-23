2018 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 7

Get a weekly look into the performance of the Indianapolis Colts’ rookies, continuing today with their stats and highlights in the team’s Week 7 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time for the Week 7 version of the 2018 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.

So, without further ado, here we go:

» Matthew Adams, linebacker: Adams — the Colts' seventh-round (221st-overall) pick — registered two tackles on defense for the third straight week last Sunday against the Bills. Adams is tied with fellow linebacker Najee Goode for the team lead in special teams tackles with six, and also has six total tackles (one for a loss) for the defense so far.

» Zaire Franklin, linebacker: Franklin, also a seventh-round (235th-overall) pick, played eight total snaps with the defense, and 10 special teams snaps, in the win over the Bills. The Syracuse product, who has played in all seven games with two starts on the year, has 14 tackles and three special teams stops so far on the season.

» Nyheim Hines, running back: The fourth-round (104th-overall) pick contributed to a solid day of rushing for the Colts in their win over the Bills, logging five carries for a career-best 47 yards on the day, while also hauling in one reception. On the season, Hines has 41 carries for 160 yards (3.9 avg.) and a touchdown, while he also has 32 receptions for 180 yards and two scores through the air.

» Darius Leonard, linebacker: Leonard was all over the field for the Colts' defense once again on Sunday, logging a team-best 17 tackles and recovering a fumble in the win over the Bills. The NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, Leonard, the second-round (36th-overall) pick, continues to lead the league in tackles (79) and also has 4.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

» Quenton Nelson, guard: Nelson, the Colts' sixth-overall pick in April's NFL Draft, started once again at right guard against the Bills, and played all 66 snaps with the offense, as well as six special teams snaps. Nelson, who was named to Pro Football Focus' Week 5 "Team of the Week" for his performance against the New England Patriots, had another solid outing against the Bills, as he was was assigned a pass block grade of 72.1 by PFF.

» George Odum, safety: Odum logged four snaps with the defense and tied for team-high honors with 18 special teams snaps last Sunday against Buffalo. The undrafted rookie's five special teams stops on the season are the third most on the team.

» Braden Smith, guard: Smith earned his fourth-career start, and his third straight at right tackle, last Sunday against the Bills, playing all 66 snaps on offense. The second-round (37th-overall) pick, who also earned the start Week 1 against the Bengals as the tackle-eligible player on the first play of the game, graded out well in pass protection against Buffalo, earning a game grade of 71.3 from PFF.

» Kemoko Turay, defensive end: Turay had perhaps the best-overall performance of his young career in the win over the Bills, finishing with three tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, three quarterback hurries and his first-career forced fumble, which was recovered by cornerback Quincy Wilson. On the season, Turay, the second-round (52nd-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, has 11 tackles, three sacks and that aforementioned forced fumble.

» Jordan Wilkins, running back: Wilkins got back in a groove running the ball for the Colts against the Bills, totaling 46 yards on six carries (7.7 yards-per-carry average), while adding one catch for eight yards. The fifth-round (169th-overall) pick has played in all seven games with three starts on the year, and has 50 rushing attempts for 221 yards (4.4 avg) as well as 10 receptions for 42 yards in all.

Advertising