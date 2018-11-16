2018 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 10

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time for the Week 10 version of the 2018 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.

So, without further ado, here we go:

» Matthew Adams, linebacker: Adams — the Colts' seventh-round (221st-overall) pick — earned his second straight start at linebacker last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and finished with one tackle each on defense and on special teams. Adams is tied with fellow linebacker Najee Goode and fellow rookie George Odum for the team lead in special teams tackles with seven, and has seven total tackles (one for a loss) and a fumble recovery for the defense so far.

» Zaire Franklin, linebacker: Franklin, also a seventh-round (235th-overall) pick, played 10 total snaps with the defense, and 14 special teams snaps, in the win over the Jaguars. The Syracuse product, who has played in all nine games with two starts on the year, has 16 tackles, one pass defensed and three special teams stops so far on the season.

» Nyheim Hines, running back: The fourth-round (104th-overall) earned his third start of the season for the Colts in their win over the Jauars, contributing three carries for three yards on the ground, while also logging three receptions for 19 yards through the air. On the season, Hines has 55 carries for 241 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while he also has 37 receptions for 206 yards and two scores in the passing game.

» Darius Leonard, linebacker: Leonard had another solid day for the Colts' defense last Sunday in the win over the Jaguars, collecting nine total tackles (one for a loss). The NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, Leonard, the second-round (36th-overall) pick, continues to lead the league in tackles (97) and also has 4.0 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

» Tyquan Lewis, defensive tackle/defensive end: Lewis, the Colts' second-round (64th-overall) pick in this year's draft, was activated last Friday from IR just in time to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jaguars, when he also made his first-career start. Lewis logged 54 snaps on defense and one on special teams, and finished with three tackles (two solo), one quarterback hit and one pass defensed in his first NFL game.

» Skai Moore, linebacker: Moore, the undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, appeared in his fifth game of the season last Sunday against the Jaguars, and logged 14 defensive and six special teams snaps. On the season, Moore, who has one start, has two tackles for the defense.

» Quenton Nelson, guard: Nelson, the Colts' sixth-overall pick in April's NFL Draft, started once again at left guard against the Jaguars, and played all 55 snaps with the offense, as well as five special teams snaps. Nelson, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for October, had another solid outing against the Jaguars, as he was was assigned a pass block grade of 72.9, according to Pro Football Focus.

» George Odum, safety: Odum logged two snaps with the defense — recording his first-career tackle — and tied for team-high honors with 23 special teams snaps (also recording a special teams stop) last Sunday against Jacksonville. The undrafted rookie's seven special teams stops on the season are tied with Adams and Goode for team-high honors.

» Braden Smith, guard: Smith earned his sixth-career start, and his fifth straight at right tackle, last Sunday against the Jaguars, playing all 55 snaps on offense. The second-round (37th-overall) pick, who also earned the start Week 1 against the Bengals as the tackle-eligible player on the first play of the game, has earned a grade of 70.0 from Pro Football Focus on the year, which is third-best among rookie offensive linemen in the league.

» Kemoko Turay, defensive end: For the first time in his career, Turay watched from the sidelines last Sunday against the Jaguars, as a neck injury placed him on the inactives list. On the season, Turay, the second-round (52nd-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, has 12 tackles, three sacks, eight quarterback hits and one forced fumble.