2016 Colts Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Then there is Turbin, who is the most accomplished of the Colts' running backs not named Gore. He was Marshawn Lynch's backup for three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he carried the ball 11 total times in Seattle's two recent Super Bowl appearances.

Last year, Turbin battled an ankle injury and was on three different rosters. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts this offseason, and says his goal "is to be here for a very long time."

"I feel like I'm in a position here to do that," Turbin said. "Most importantly, I feel like I have the support to do that. A really good mentor in Frank and to one day take over and be a really great running back for this franchise."

Also battling for spots at running back are Ferguson, Williams and Varga, who are sure to get plenty of carries in the Colts' five-game preseason schedule.

Ferguson went undrafted this year out of Illinois, but at 5 foot 10, 200 pounds, he's already drawing comparisons to another elusive running back: Darren Sproles.

That's because Ferguson was one of the best in college football in recent seasons at catching the football out of the backfield (from 2012 to 2015, only two players in the Big Ten Conference had more receptions than Ferguson), and he finished his career at Illinois as the only active FBS player with at least 2,500 career rushing and 1,500 receiving yards.

Then there's Williams, who brings more of a shake-and-bake elusiveness to Indianapolis. After going undrafted last year, he was signed by the Redskins, where he raised some eyebrows during the preseason.

He then bounced around on practice squads (Redskins, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins) and even spent some time on the Dallas Cowboys active roster, but hadn't logged any NFL playing time until Week 17, when the Colts brought him on at the end of the season and he logged two carries for 12 yards in a victory against the Tennessee Titans.

At 5 foot 7, 200 pounds, Williams — who finished third in the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine in both the 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) and the three-cone drill — believes his versatility is an added bonus to his quickness and elusiveness.

"My versatility, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield as well, getting those routes down," he told Colts.com this offseason. "Yeah, I'm just trying to keep that up, man; just keep going hard. Like I said, it's no different than last year, I'm just going to keep going hard and treat it like it was my rookie year."