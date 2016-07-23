2016 Colts Training Camp Preview: Outside Linebackers

But on the other side of the coin, the position this offseason saw a significant amount of turnover, allowing for a youth movement to make its way onto the bottom half of the depth chart.

The team not only picked up a pass rusher in this year's NFL Draft, but it moved one of its defensive linemen over to outside linebacker to see how well he develops playing primarily from a two-point stance.

So while the elder statesmen at the position continue to do their thing at a high level — Mathis is fully healthy and still terrorizing opposing quarterbacks; Walden is a standout run defender off the edge; and Cole came on strong at the end of last season — perhaps the most interesting storyline at outside linebacker will be how the young fellas develop behind them.

Here's a look at the state of the Colts' outside linebackers heading into training camp:NOTABLE RETURNERS:

- Trent Cole

- Robert Mathis

- Erik WaldenNOTABLE ADDITIONS:

- Trevor Bates

- Earl Okine (moved from defensive line)NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

- Curt Maggitt

- Ron ThompsonNOTABLE LOSSES:

- Jonathan Newsome (waived)

- Andy Studebaker (released)

- Bjoern Werner (waived)

Last year, the Colts kept five total outside linebackers — Cole, Mathis, Newsome, Walden and Werner — out of training camp on their initial 53-man roster.

By mid-December, the team had signed Studebaker to bring its total number of outside linebackers on the team to six.

This year the unit will see turnover accounting for more than half its members, meaning the competition should be red-hot behind assumed starters Mathis and Walden, as well as Cole, who will get plenty of opportunities in first-year defensive coordinator Ted Monachino's 3-4 defense.

The rest of the outside linebackers will likely have to be key contributors on special teams to earn their spots on the roster.

Let's start with Bates, whom the Colts selected in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft out Maine. The Colts are hoping the veteran leaders like Mathis, Walden and Cole can take Bates under their wing and groom him into being an effective pass rusher at the NFL level.