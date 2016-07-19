2016 Colts Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

That "different approach," meanwhile, is the belief that if you want to earn snaps or practice reps on this Colts' offensive line, you're expected to know the techniques and responsibilities across every position.

Philbin and the Colts put that approach to the test this offseason, mixing and matching several different offensive line combos throughout workouts, OTAs and minicamp.

Now, heading into training camp next week at Anderson University, Indianapolis hopes to continue planting those seeds. If everything goes to plan, the coaching staff and players alike believe the Colts could once again be running one of the higher-powered offenses in football, but they all know accomplishing that goal starts up front.

"The things in blocking that I want us to be known for are really fundamentally-related first and scheme second," Philbin told reporters in May. "So it's really about how fast and decisive our guys can play. Can they get to their target? Can they play with leverage? Can they get movement? I don't care really what the scheme – gap, man, zone, lead, turn – there are umpteen different schemes, but the real emphasis still for us even when we get to that stage is going to be moving people and creating space for our running back."

Here's a look at the state of the Colts' offensive line unit heading into training camp:NOTABLE RETURNERS:

- Tackle Anthony Castonzo

- Center Jonotthan Harrison

- Tackle Denzelle Good

- Tackle/Guard Jack Mewhort

- Tackle/Guard Joe Reitz

- Guard Hugh Thornton

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

- Center Austin Blythe

- Tackle Le'Raven Clark

- Tackle Joe Haeg

- Center Ryan Kelly

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

- Tackle Kevin Graf

- Guard Kitt O'Brien

- Guard Adam Redmond

- Tackle Mitchell Van Dyk

- Tackle Jeremy Vujnovich

NOTABLE LOSSES:

- Guard Todd Herremans (released)

- Center/Guard Khaled Holmes (released)

- Guard Lance Louis (free agent)