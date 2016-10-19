2016 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 7

With fellow rookie Joe Haeg getting the start at right tackle the past two weeks, Blythe has been used more in a reserve role in Weeks 5 and 6. Against the Houston Texans, he played nine special teams snaps, and even recorded his first-career kick return for 10 yards on a squib kick.• Le'Raven Clark, tackle: Clark, the Colts' third-round (82nd overall) pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was active three weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being a healthy scratch Weeks 2 and 3.

He would be a healthy scratch once again the past two weeks against the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.• Matthias Farley, safety: Farley filled in at free safety for two snaps on Sunday against the Texans, and played a major role on special teams, logging 26 snaps. He recorded a tackle and also downed a Pat McAfee punt at the Houston 18-yard line in the third quarter.

Farley, an undrafted member of the secondary out of Notre Dame, was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Sept. 4 after he spent his entire offseason with the Arizona Cardinals.

After showing his abilities as a key replacement at safety for the first two weeks of the season, Farley has since been relegated back to a reserve role as the Indianapolis secondary has regained its key pieces.• Josh Ferguson, running back: After a few straight weeks with both rushing attempts and receptions for the Colts' offense, Ferguson had a somewhat more quiet of a night Sunday against the Texans. In all, he was on the field for nine offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

While Ferguson did not record a rush or a reception, he did return one kickoff for 23 yards to begin overtime for the Colts, getting to the 26-yard line.

In all, Ferguson, who went undrafted out of Illinois, has 19 receptions for 127 yards on the year, with eight rushes for eight yards on the ground.• T.J. Green, safety: Green, who experienced a couple different injury issues throughout the game, logged 37 defensive and 13 special teams snaps Sunday night against the Texans, recording four total tackles.

So far, Green — the Colts' second-round (57th overall) pick this year out of Clemson — has been credited with 13 total tackles on the year.• Joe Haeg, tackle: Haeg got his fourth-career start (and fourth consecutive start) at right tackle on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Haeg, the Colts' fifth-round (155th overall) selection this year out of North Dakota State, was once again among the the most active members on the Colts' 53-man roster on Sunday, as he played in 80 total snaps — 74 on offense and six on special teams.• Ryan Kelly, center: Kelly was picked No. 18 overall by the Colts in the first round of the NFL Draft, and, as expected, he's been firmly entrenched as the team's starting center through the first six weeks of the season.

On Sunday against the Texans, Kelly played in all 74 of the team's offensive snaps.• Curt Maggitt, outside linebacker: Maggitt — one of the top pass rushers in college football before suffering a season-ending injury early in his senior year — was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee on May 2.

He's played in all five of the Colts' regular season games thus far. On Sunday against the Texans, he logged 10 defensive and six special teams snaps.• Antonio Morrison, inside linebacker: The Colts took Morrison with one of their two fourth round (125th overall) picks in the NFL Draft after he proved to be a tackling machine at Florida.

He's played in all six of the Colts' regular season games, but saw his defensive action cut down to one snap on Sunday against the Texans, though he did play in 23 special teams snaps — tied with tight end Mo Alie-Cox for the second most on the team.• Hassan Ridgeway, defensive tackle: Indianapolis selected Ridgeway with its other fourth round (116th overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Texas.

Ridgeway appeared in his sixth regular season game on Sunday against the Texans, and was credited with one quarterback hit. He played in 26 total defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.