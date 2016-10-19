2016 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time for the Week 7 version of the 2016 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.
So, without further ado, here we go:• Austin Blythe, center: After being active for the first time in his NFL career Week 3 against the San Diego Chargers, Blythe got his first-career NFL start Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, filling in at right tackle for an injured Joe Reitz.
With fellow rookie Joe Haeg getting the start at right tackle the past two weeks, Blythe has been used more in a reserve role in Weeks 5 and 6. Against the Houston Texans, he played nine special teams snaps, and even recorded his first-career kick return for 10 yards on a squib kick.• Le'Raven Clark, tackle: Clark, the Colts' third-round (82nd overall) pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was active three weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being a healthy scratch Weeks 2 and 3.
He would be a healthy scratch once again the past two weeks against the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.• Matthias Farley, safety: Farley filled in at free safety for two snaps on Sunday against the Texans, and played a major role on special teams, logging 26 snaps. He recorded a tackle and also downed a Pat McAfee punt at the Houston 18-yard line in the third quarter.
Farley, an undrafted member of the secondary out of Notre Dame, was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Sept. 4 after he spent his entire offseason with the Arizona Cardinals.
After showing his abilities as a key replacement at safety for the first two weeks of the season, Farley has since been relegated back to a reserve role as the Indianapolis secondary has regained its key pieces.• Josh Ferguson, running back: After a few straight weeks with both rushing attempts and receptions for the Colts' offense, Ferguson had a somewhat more quiet of a night Sunday against the Texans. In all, he was on the field for nine offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
While Ferguson did not record a rush or a reception, he did return one kickoff for 23 yards to begin overtime for the Colts, getting to the 26-yard line.
In all, Ferguson, who went undrafted out of Illinois, has 19 receptions for 127 yards on the year, with eight rushes for eight yards on the ground.• T.J. Green, safety: Green, who experienced a couple different injury issues throughout the game, logged 37 defensive and 13 special teams snaps Sunday night against the Texans, recording four total tackles.
So far, Green — the Colts' second-round (57th overall) pick this year out of Clemson — has been credited with 13 total tackles on the year.• Joe Haeg, tackle: Haeg got his fourth-career start (and fourth consecutive start) at right tackle on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Haeg, the Colts' fifth-round (155th overall) selection this year out of North Dakota State, was once again among the the most active members on the Colts' 53-man roster on Sunday, as he played in 80 total snaps — 74 on offense and six on special teams.• Ryan Kelly, center: Kelly was picked No. 18 overall by the Colts in the first round of the NFL Draft, and, as expected, he's been firmly entrenched as the team's starting center through the first six weeks of the season.
On Sunday against the Texans, Kelly played in all 74 of the team's offensive snaps.• Curt Maggitt, outside linebacker: Maggitt — one of the top pass rushers in college football before suffering a season-ending injury early in his senior year — was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee on May 2.
He's played in all five of the Colts' regular season games thus far. On Sunday against the Texans, he logged 10 defensive and six special teams snaps.• Antonio Morrison, inside linebacker: The Colts took Morrison with one of their two fourth round (125th overall) picks in the NFL Draft after he proved to be a tackling machine at Florida.
He's played in all six of the Colts' regular season games, but saw his defensive action cut down to one snap on Sunday against the Texans, though he did play in 23 special teams snaps — tied with tight end Mo Alie-Cox for the second most on the team.• Hassan Ridgeway, defensive tackle: Indianapolis selected Ridgeway with its other fourth round (116th overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Texas.
Ridgeway appeared in his sixth regular season game on Sunday against the Texans, and was credited with one quarterback hit. He played in 26 total defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
In all, Ridgeway has been credited with eight total tackles, 0.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed so far this season.• Chester Rogers, wide receiver: Rogers, who went undrafted this year out of Grambling State, was able to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster with a strong preseason performance.
After being active Weeks 2 and 3 but not making any catches, Rogers has slowly worked his way into more and more action in Weeks 4-6, culminating into a career-best — and team-leading — four receptions for 63 yards on Sunday against the Texans.
His most impressive play was a career-best 36-yard play in the first quarter, when quarterback Andrew Luck found Rogers on a short gain, and he did the rest from there, moving and shaking his way to the Houston 26.
In all, Rogers played in 53 offensive snaps, as well as two special teams snaps, as he also returned one punt for six yards.
Rogers has caught nine passes for 126 yards on the season thus far.• Tevaun Smith, wide receiver: Smith, an undrafted college free agent out of Iowa, spent the entire offseason and preseason with the Colts, and spent the first six weeks of the regular season on the Colts' practice squad.
He was signed to the team's active roster on Tuesday after an injury to fellow receiver Quan Bray put him on Injured Reserve.
In the preseason, Smith caught 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.