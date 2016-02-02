2016 Colts Free Agent Watch: Greg Toler

INDIANAPOLIS – Greg Toler knows what the 2015 film of his shows.

In Toler's three seasons with the Colts, the inconsistencies of trying to stay on the field has largely defined his time in Indianapolis.

This past season, Toler missed five games, as the Colts never had any sort of steadiness from the cornerback spot opposite Vontae Davis.

"I'm my biggest critic," Toler says of his struggles in 2015. "This season with the injuries, the up and downs…it's what you go through that makes you stronger. Just have to get better from here on out."

Toler, who has missed 14 games in three years with the Colts, allowed 17.0 yards per catch in 2015, the fifth highest mark of any starting cornerback.