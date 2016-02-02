2016 Colts Free Agent Watch: Greg Toler

Over the next few weeks, Colts.com will take a look at the team's unrestricted free agents. Next up is safety Greg Toler.

Feb 02, 2016 at 05:19 AM
Kevin Bowen

INDIANAPOLIS – Greg Toler knows what the 2015 film of his shows.

In Toler's three seasons with the Colts, the inconsistencies of trying to stay on the field has largely defined his time in Indianapolis.

This past season, Toler missed five games, as the Colts never had any sort of steadiness from the cornerback spot opposite Vontae Davis.

"I'm my biggest critic," Toler says of his struggles in 2015. "This season with the injuries, the up and downs…it's what you go through that makes you stronger. Just have to get better from here on out."

Toler, who has missed 14 games in three years with the Colts, allowed 17.0 yards per catch in 2015, the fifth highest mark of any starting cornerback.

The 31-year-old cornerback now enters free agency headlining plenty of unknown for a position group led by Davis.

In Davis, the Colts know they have a rooted starter.

What about the other side?

If Toler isn't retained, the Colts will have a vacant starting cornerback spot for the first time since 2012.

Darius Butler remains under contract, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old is more of a slot cornerback.

D'Joun Smith, last year's third-round pick, played just 20 defensive snaps in four games as a rookie.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper could see the Colts looking for a cornerback in the early rounds of April's Draft.

Finding a starting caliber cornerback this offseason would allow for the Colts to no longer have a revolving door with Davis on the other side.

"It's a business," Toler says.

"I love playing with these group of guys. I'm a free agent this year and would love to be here. I loved the opportunity they gave me and we will just see where the chips land."

