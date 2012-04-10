Draft

Presented by

2012 NFL DRAFT: WIDE RECEIVERS

A position-by-position look at prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. This entry: Wide Receivers.

Apr 10, 2012 at 12:16 AM
broyles-ryan.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS –This was not how Ryan Broyles expected his All-American career to come to an end.

The Oklahoma wide receiver missed the final four games of his senior season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Texas A&M in November.

Broyles, the NCAA career leader in receptions (349), has endured the bitter setback of an injury that shortened his final season.  He has worked through the adversity in getting ready for one of the biggest weekends of his life – the NFL Draft, where he will find out where his career path will lead.

"No one ever wants to get injured but it's just about how you bounce back," Broyles said.  "I feel like you build character going through bad times, and my injury was certainly that.  I'm just preparing for the future, not really hanging my head at all."

After being named a Biletnikoff Award finalist following his junior season, Broyles chose to return to the Sooners for his senior season.

The Norman native repeated as a Biletnikoff Award finalist when he had 1,157 yards receiving despite playing in just nine games.

The Big 12 head coaches voted Broyles to the first-team for his final year production that included 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns.  His numbers allowed him to rank second in NCAA history with 4,586 reception yards.  Broyles had 45 touchdown receptions.

He exits his college days by owning 10 school records – receptions in a game (15), seasonal receptions (131, 2010), career receptions, reception yards in a game (217, against Kansas, 2011), seasonal receptions yards (1,622, 2010), career reception yards, seasonal touchdown receptions (15, 2009), career touchdown receptions, 100 games in a season (10) and career 100 game (45).

Broyles is the conference career leader in receptions, reception yards and touchdown receptions.  He had a reception in 48 consecutive games, along with 22 plays exceeding 40 yards.  In 2011, Broyles had touchdowns in seven of nine games, including four outings with multiple scores, and he had four games with at least 13 receptions.

Due to injury, Broyles has seen his name slip on some draft projections, but he is not too focused on where he will be playing football next fall.

"I'm just very blessed to be in the position to make it to the next step and be a professional athlete in the NFL," Broyles said.  "I don't worry too much about where I'm going to be placed.  I just want a spot.  I want a chance to shine so I'm just looking forward to that opportunity."

During his four years with the Sooners, Broyles went over 1,000 yards in punt return yards.  That is an asset he feels he can bring to which team chooses him in late April.

His ability to contribute on specials teams gives him a leg up on some other receivers and even though he was not able to participate in all the drills at the NFL Combine, that has not stopped his attitude for wanting to contribute however he can.

"I got great people in my life and that's probably why I'm so positive," Broyles said.  "It's not just me.  I try to surround myself around people that are on the up and up."

That demeanor is what Broyles is hoping to show to NFL teams.  His injury might have put him back from a physical standpoint but wherever he lands in April, that team will get a player who has had this goal since his elementary days.

"I just feel like once I get the shot to play in the NFL I'm going to make the best of it," said Broyles.  "It doesn't matter what position I go in, everyone dreams to be a draft pick.  At eight years old I started playing football and I wanted to be a first-round draft pick and play in the NFL.  I know the opportunity is in front of me."

LOOKING AT THE 2012 NFL DRAFT'S WIDE RECEIVERS

THE LAST FIVE

The last five wide receivers drafted by the Colts:

2009:  Austin Collie, fourth round, Brigham Young

2008:  Pierre Garcon, sixth round, Mount Union

2007:  Anthony Gonzalez, first round, Ohio State

2007:  Roy Hall, fifth round, Ohio State

2001:  Reggie Wayne, first round, Miami

THIS YEAR'S DRAFT

An alphabetical list of wide receivers expected to be selected in the 2012 NFL Draft (*-denotes underclassman):

Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State*

Ryan Broyles, Oklahoma

Michael Floyd, Notre Dame

Jeff Fuller, Texas A&M

Alshon Jeffery, South Carolina*

Dwight Jones, North Carolina

Reuben Randle, LSU*

Nick Toon, Wisconsin

Kendall Wright, Baylor

Note:  The content in this story and in the series of draft-eligible players that appears on Colts.com in no way reflects the position of the Indianapolis Colts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Breakout Year 3 players, quarterbacks, wide receiver depth chart

The Colts Mailbag is back with questions on the team's 2021 draft picks, Anthony Richardson's relationship with Jonathan Taylor, where Josh Downs sits on the Colts' wide receiver depth chart and more as we hit the middle of OTAs. 
news

Don't miss 'With The Next Pick: The First Step' on FOX59 this Sunday

Tune in to FOX59 at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.
news

Why Julius Brents' high school coach is confident Warren Central cornerback will thrive with hometown Colts

Brents impressed former Warren Central head coach Jayson West with his work ethic and competitive toughness while in high school. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about 2023 NFL Draft, from Anthony Richardson to Jake Witt

The Colts selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson, Julius Brents, Josh Downs, Blake Freeland, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Darius Rush, Daniel Scott, Will Mallory, Evan Hull, Titus Leo, Jaylon Jones and Jake Witt. Here's what you need to know about those players – and the process that led the Colts to draft them. 
news

From a text to a phone call: How the entire Colts' organization became sold on Anthony Richardson as their quarterback of the future 

This is the inside story of how the Colts, collectively, decided on Anthony Richardson as the right quarterback to select with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Daniel Scott gives Colts instincts at safety, special teams ability

The Indianapolis Colts selected Cal safety Daniel Scott with their fifth-round (No. 158 overall) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Scott has versatility for the Indy defense, playing both safety spots and at nickel corner in college, and could be an instant candidate to log special teams snaps.
news

Darius Rush provides another big, rangy cornerback prospect for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts continued adding size to the cornerback position in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting 6-foot-1 South Carolina product Darius Rush.
news

With 'good upside,' Blake Freeland adds depth, athleticism to Colts' offensive line

The Indianapolis Colts addressed their offensive line early in Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting big BYU tackle Blake Freeland in the fourth round.
news

Colts inject athleticism, competition into roster with 9 picks on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts continued to draft players with high-end athletic traits on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Northern Michigan tackle Jake Witt aims to 'be a sponge' as NFL journey begins with Colts

The super-athletic Witt converted from tight end to tackle in the middle of a game in 2021, and only started playing college football two years ago. 
news

Colts select Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt with No. 236 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Witt converted to left tackle from tight end during the 2021 season and impressed scouts in the pre-draft process with his athleticism and natural talent. 
news

Colts select Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones with No. 221 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jones broke up 14 passes and notched three interceptions over three seasons at Texas A&M. 
Advertising