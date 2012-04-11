Draft

Presented by

2012 NFL DRAFT: TIGHT ENDS

A position-by-position look at prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. This entry: Tight Ends.

Apr 11, 2012 at 12:20 AM
allen-dwayne.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Dwayne Allen walked in big company at Clemson, achieving a program milestone in only three seasons on the field.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina native hauled in 93 passes to tie the school reception record by a tight end.  Allen was able to do so while starting 33 of 41 contests, including 27 over the last two seasons of his career.

With a chance to break the mark and extend his career, Allen chose to bypass his final season of eligibility to take a shot at the NFL.  He is exiting the program with some significant hardware.

The Clemson product this past season became the 11th recipient of the John Mackey Award which recognizes the nation's most outstanding tight end.

Allen had 50 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in 2011, the third straight season he increased his reception and yardage totals.  His career started with a 2008 red-shirt season, and it was a great experience for Allen.

"Leaving my teammates was the most difficult thing about my decision, leaving Clemson," said Allen.  "But I'm a fourth-year junior.  I've been in the program four years, and I feel like I've garnered enough experience in my three years starting than most guys who were here that are four-year players.

"I don't have any expectations for when I'm going to be taken.  Hopefully the team that chooses me needs me and is going to use me in the right way."

Allen joins a list of prominent Mackey Award winners.  D.J. Williams of Arkansas won the award in 2010, and successful predecessors who gained the honor and have gone on to NFL success include Aaron Hernandez, Fred Davis, Marcedes Lewis, Heath Miller, Kellen Winslow and Daniel Graham. 

"It was a tremendous honor.  I was very proud to bring it back to the ACC," said Allen.  "Past (ACC) winners being Kellen Winslow Jr. (and) Heath Miller.  It was a tremendous honor.  Being named the nation's top tight end was definitely one of my goals that I wrote down before the season, but the funny thing about my goals is I don't write my goals down until I get done putting in the body of work in the weight room, conditioning and route running before the season.  Whenever that is done, I write down my goals and I put John Mackey on there and I was happy to win it."

Allen was on the field for 890 snaps in 2011, never failing to have fewer than 44 scrimmage plays in a game.  He had 765 snaps in 2010, and he was on the field for at least 50 snaps in 21 of his last 27 starts.

Allen set school positional marks in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2011, and he liked how he was used all season.  Of particular note was a formation where he lined up behind the tackle.

"That was the sniffer position," said Allen.  "I lined up all over the place.  I was out wide.  I was in the slot.  I was in the backfield.  I was backed up beside the quarterback."Actually, I did a little of motioning in the backfield in high school, but this year (2011 at Clemson), Coach (Chad) Morris (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks) brought that different style offense in, that kind of Auburnish-style offense, and he said he was going to make me the most versatile player in the country.  I believe he did that, as far as the tight end position."

Allen had multiple receptions in 12 of 14 outings in 2011.  In Mackey-type fashion, he had a 54-yard scoring reception against Troy, and he had two scoring receptions in the ACC Championship game against Virginia Tech. 

Allen had receptions in 26 of 27 outings during his last two seasons, and he had 21 knockdown blocks as a junior.  He sees himself as the type of player who can remain on the field in all situations.

"I'm a complete tight end," said Allen.  "I'm a guy that's going to be on the field whether it's first-and-10, third-and-short or fourth-and-forever.  I'm not going to come off the field, and I feel like that's an advantage to whatever offense that decides to take me."

Another past winner of the award is former Colts tight end Dallas Clark.  Clark won the award in 2002 after his senior season at Iowa, the third year the award was given.  He was the top draft pick by Indianapolis in 2003.  Clark set the club positional records in receptions (427) and touchdowns (46), while his 4,887 yards rank second to Mackey's Colts record (5,126) for tight ends. 

Mackey joined the Colts in 1963 as a second-round pick and played with the club through the 1971 season.  He had 320 receptions with the Colts for 38 scores.  Mackey passed away on July 6, 2011. 

LOOKING AT THE 2012 NFL DRAFT'S TIGHT ENDS

THE LAST FIVE

The last five tight ends drafted by the Colts:

2010:  Brody Eldridge, fifth round, Oklahoma

2008:  Jacob Tamme, fourth round, Kentucky

2008:  Tom Santi, sixth round, Virginia

2004:  Ben Hartsock, third round, Ohio State

2003:  Dallas Clark, first round, Iowa

THIS YEAR'S DRAFT

An alphabetical list of tight ends expected to be selected in the 2012 NFL Draft (*-denotes underclassman):

Dwayne Allen, Clemson*

George Bryan, North Carolina State

Michael Egnew, Missouri

Coby Fleener, Stanford

Ladarius Green, Louisiana-Lafayette

David Paulson, Oregon

DeAngelo Peterson, LSU

Nick Provo, Syracuse

Note:  The content in this story and in the series of draft-eligible players that appears on Colts.com in no way reflects the position of the Indianapolis Colts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Breakout Year 3 players, quarterbacks, wide receiver depth chart

The Colts Mailbag is back with questions on the team's 2021 draft picks, Anthony Richardson's relationship with Jonathan Taylor, where Josh Downs sits on the Colts' wide receiver depth chart and more as we hit the middle of OTAs. 
news

Don't miss 'With The Next Pick: The First Step' on FOX59 this Sunday

Tune in to FOX59 at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.
news

Why Julius Brents' high school coach is confident Warren Central cornerback will thrive with hometown Colts

Brents impressed former Warren Central head coach Jayson West with his work ethic and competitive toughness while in high school. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about 2023 NFL Draft, from Anthony Richardson to Jake Witt

The Colts selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson, Julius Brents, Josh Downs, Blake Freeland, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Darius Rush, Daniel Scott, Will Mallory, Evan Hull, Titus Leo, Jaylon Jones and Jake Witt. Here's what you need to know about those players – and the process that led the Colts to draft them. 
news

From a text to a phone call: How the entire Colts' organization became sold on Anthony Richardson as their quarterback of the future 

This is the inside story of how the Colts, collectively, decided on Anthony Richardson as the right quarterback to select with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Daniel Scott gives Colts instincts at safety, special teams ability

The Indianapolis Colts selected Cal safety Daniel Scott with their fifth-round (No. 158 overall) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Scott has versatility for the Indy defense, playing both safety spots and at nickel corner in college, and could be an instant candidate to log special teams snaps.
news

Darius Rush provides another big, rangy cornerback prospect for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts continued adding size to the cornerback position in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting 6-foot-1 South Carolina product Darius Rush.
news

With 'good upside,' Blake Freeland adds depth, athleticism to Colts' offensive line

The Indianapolis Colts addressed their offensive line early in Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting big BYU tackle Blake Freeland in the fourth round.
news

Colts inject athleticism, competition into roster with 9 picks on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts continued to draft players with high-end athletic traits on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Northern Michigan tackle Jake Witt aims to 'be a sponge' as NFL journey begins with Colts

The super-athletic Witt converted from tight end to tackle in the middle of a game in 2021, and only started playing college football two years ago. 
news

Colts select Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt with No. 236 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Witt converted to left tackle from tight end during the 2021 season and impressed scouts in the pre-draft process with his athleticism and natural talent. 
news

Colts select Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones with No. 221 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jones broke up 14 passes and notched three interceptions over three seasons at Texas A&M. 
Advertising