The coaches have met and narrowed down their top player to represent their team in the 2012 IFCA/Grange Insurance All-Star Classic.
Each year, the IFCA and Grange Insurance host the All-Star Classic in Indianapolis. This annual event draws thousands of fans to celebrate the end of one football season, and the kick-off to another one. The 2012 All Star game to be played at North Central High School on Friday, July 13th at 7:00 PM.
Here is the 2012 Grange All-Star Classic South Roster, we will bring the North Roster tomorrow!
|
Offense
|
Pos
|
Name
|
School
|
OL
|
Kyle
|
Neidig
|
Evansville Central
|
OL
|
Jordan
|
Bedan
|
Center Grove
|
OL
|
Mitch
|
Singleton
|
Indianapolis Scecina
|
OL
|
Trent
|
Simpson
|
Heritage Hills
|
OL
|
Cole
|
Toner
|
Indianapolis Roncalli
|
OL
|
Mickey
|
Roessler
|
Indianapolis Cathedral
|
OL
|
Hayden
|
Janney
|
Hamilton Southeastern
|
OL
|
Chris
|
Chang
|
Fishers
|
OL
|
Jake
|
Stillwell
|
Pendleton Heights
|
TE
|
Ben
|
Braunecker
|
Forest Park
|
WR
|
Mitchell
|
Paige
|
Guerin Catholic
|
WR
|
Lance
|
Magee
|
Avon
|
WR
|
Luke
|
Hampton
|
Columbus East
|
WR
|
Marcellion
|
Gardner
|
Lawrence Central
|
QB
|
Kyle
|
Kamman
|
Columbus North
|
QB
|
Wade
|
Butron
|
Westfield
|
QB
|
Jalen
|
Pendleton
|
Evansville Bosse
|
* *
|
* *
|
* *
|
* *
|
RB
|
Rob
|
Gibson
|
South Putnam
|
RB
|
Cody
|
Hess
|
Evansville Mater Dei
|
RB
|
Kyle
|
Bramble
|
Floyd Central
|
FB
|
Jalen
|
Duncan
|
Carmel
|
FB
|
Isaac
|
Beverstock
|
Brownsburg
|
K
|
Ryan
|
Frain
|
Indianapolis Scecina
|
DEFENSE
|
DL
|
Lee
|
Campbell
|
Greenwood
|
DL
|
Alex
|
Chandler
|
Lutheran
|
DL
|
Langston
|
Newton
|
Carmel
|
DL
|
Brian
|
Jones
|
Tri-West
|
DL
|
O'rion
|
Elder
|
Center Grove
|
DL
|
Damon
|
Byers
|
Evansville North
|
DL
|
Onyi
|
Afoaku
|
Bloomington North
|
DL
|
Justin
|
Sanders
|
Pike
|
LB
|
Drew
|
Craig
|
Ben Davis
|
LB
|
Nate
|
Bryan
|
North Putnam
|
LB
|
Kenneth
|
Hawkins
|
Southport
|
LB
|
Garret
|
Saunders
|
South Dearborn
|
LB
|
Lucas
|
Windell
|
Corydon Central
|
LB
|
Marlon
|
McDowell
|
Ben Davis
|
LB
|
Hunter
|
LaGrange
|
Perry Central
|
LB
|
Austin
|
Warren
|
Castle
|
DB
|
Cory
|
Strunk
|
Milan
|
DB
|
Josh
|
Penley
|
New Palestine
|
DB
|
Eddie
|
Cmehil
|
Indianapolis Ritter
|
DB
|
Aaron
|
Hepp
|
Indianapolis Chatard
|
DB
|
Tyler
|
Willis
|
Indianapolis Cathedral
|
DB
|
Tsali
|
Lough
|
Terre Haute South
|
* *
|
P
|
A.J.
|
Hughes
|
Terre Haute North
|
Managers
|
Alison
|
Hicks
|
Indianapolis Scecina
|
Gage
|
Feigel
|
Perry Meridian
|
Nate
|
Tieken
|
Bloominton North
|
Rachel
|
Sullivan
|
Whiteland
|
Coaching Staff
|
Ott
|
Hurrle
|
Indianapolis Scecina
|
Mike
|
Kirshner
|
Ben Davis
|
Troy
|
Burgess
|
South Putnam
|
Mike
|
Campbell
|
Greenwood
|
Ruben
|
DeLuna
|
Center Grove
|
Andy
|
Owen
|
Evansville Central
|
Darin
|
Ward
|
Corydon Central