2012 GRANGE ALL-STAR CLASSIC: SOUTH ROSTER

A look at the 2012 South Team roster.

Mar 07, 2012 at 07:00 AM
Default_AI.jpg


The coaches have met and narrowed down their top player to represent their team in the 2012 IFCA/Grange Insurance All-Star Classic.

Each year, the IFCA and Grange Insurance host the All-Star Classic in Indianapolis. This annual event draws thousands of fans to celebrate the end of one football season, and the kick-off to another one. The 2012 All Star game to be played at North Central High School on Friday, July 13th at 7:00 PM.

Here is the 2012 Grange All-Star Classic South Roster, we will bring the North Roster tomorrow!

Offense

Pos

Name

School

OL

Kyle

Neidig

Evansville Central

OL

Jordan

Bedan

Center Grove

OL

Mitch

Singleton

Indianapolis Scecina

OL

Trent

Simpson

Heritage Hills

OL

Cole

Toner

Indianapolis Roncalli

OL

Mickey

Roessler

Indianapolis Cathedral

OL

Hayden

Janney

Hamilton Southeastern

OL

Chris

Chang

Fishers

OL

Jake

Stillwell

Pendleton Heights

TE

Ben

Braunecker

Forest Park

WR

Mitchell

Paige

Guerin Catholic

WR

Lance

Magee

Avon

WR

Luke

Hampton

Columbus East

WR

Marcellion

Gardner

Lawrence Central

QB

Kyle

Kamman

Columbus North

QB

Wade

Butron

Westfield

QB

Jalen

Pendleton

Evansville Bosse

* *

* *

* *

* *

RB

Rob

Gibson

South Putnam

RB

Cody

Hess

Evansville Mater Dei

RB

Kyle

Bramble

Floyd Central

FB

Jalen

Duncan

Carmel

FB

Isaac

Beverstock

Brownsburg

K

Ryan

Frain

Indianapolis Scecina

DEFENSE

DL

Lee

Campbell

Greenwood

DL

Alex

Chandler

Lutheran

DL

Langston

Newton

Carmel

DL

Brian

Jones

Tri-West

DL

O'rion

Elder

Center Grove

DL

Damon

Byers

Evansville North

DL

Onyi

Afoaku

Bloomington North

DL

Justin

Sanders

Pike

LB

Drew

Craig

Ben Davis

LB

Nate

Bryan

North Putnam

LB

Kenneth

Hawkins

Southport

LB

Garret

Saunders

South Dearborn

LB

Lucas

Windell

Corydon Central

LB

Marlon

McDowell

Ben Davis

LB

Hunter

LaGrange

Perry Central

LB

Austin

Warren

Castle

DB

Cory

Strunk

Milan

DB

Josh

Penley

New Palestine

DB

Eddie

Cmehil

Indianapolis Ritter

DB

Aaron

Hepp

Indianapolis Chatard

DB

Tyler

Willis

Indianapolis Cathedral

DB

Tsali

Lough

Terre Haute South

* *

P

A.J.

Hughes

Terre Haute North

Managers

Alison

Hicks

Indianapolis Scecina

Gage

Feigel

Perry Meridian

Nate

Tieken

Bloominton North

Rachel

Sullivan

Whiteland

Coaching Staff

Ott

Hurrle

Indianapolis Scecina

Mike

Kirshner

Ben Davis

Troy

Burgess

South Putnam

Mike

Campbell

Greenwood

Ruben

DeLuna

Center Grove

Andy

Owen

Evansville Central

Darin

Ward

Corydon Central

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Name Centerville's Memphis Lee As 'High School Man Of The Year'

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Final Honor Roll And Insider

news

Colts, IHSAA And IFCA Announce Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

The Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team presented by Methodist Sports Medicine
news

Gibson Southern's Nick Hart Named Eleventh 'Coach Of The Week' For 2021

Nick Hart of Gibson Southern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today
news

Football players getting high grades both on the field and in the classroom

news

Leaving the football field is not an option for Westfield's Micah Hauser

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Semistate Finals

news

Football and family, a winning combination for Indianapolis Lutheran's Jake Pasch and Montasi Clay

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

news

Eastbrook's Jeff Adamson humbled to be part of elusive group

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals

news

Football is the best medicine for Mishawaka's Justin Fisher

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising