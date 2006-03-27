2006 Season Opener Quotes-Dungy_Manning

*COLTS HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY *

"We figured it was coming. We didn't know exactly if it would be on Sunday Night or Monday Night, but we figured it was too good of a match-up to pass up. We're excited about it, it being NBC's first game back, first regular-season game."

"Playing the marquee game on opening weekend is something I look forward to. Your players understand the challenge. All during training camp you don't have to do anything to motivate. They want to look good opening night and they're ready to go.

"I think it will help us in the long run. We've had it in the past – at New England, at Baltimore. They get you ready."

"It's always fun. Every club points to opening day, to know that you're going to be on the road, to know you're going to be in prime time and to know you're going to be playing against a good team. That helps you from the off-season program on.

"You're a little sharper getting ready because no one wants to be embarrassed on TV opening night."

QB-PEYTON MANNING

"It's a great credit to the team and the organization first of all. It's always very exciting when the schedule comes out. As a player, you always want to find out what games are going to be on prime time: 'Who are we going to play Sunday Night? Who are we going to play on Monday Nights?' I find out today that the Colts are going to play the Giants in the season opener.

"As far as who we're playing, I know myself and the Colts will be ready and prepared and I'm sure the Giants and their quarterback will be prepared."

"Obviously, it's a great credit to the Colts first and foremost to be able to play on NBC's first Sunday night game in prime time."

"It's going to be a game between two excellent teams. The Giants had an outstanding season last season. They don't put bad football teams on Sunday or Monday Night and NBC sure isn't going to put bad teams on in the first game. It's a credit to both organizations. Obviously, being the first game of the season there will be a lot of talk about it. Eli and I are very close and at the same time, everybody puts a lot of emphasis on the first game. (New York Head) Coach (Tom) Coughlin's going to get his guys ready and I know we'll be ready."