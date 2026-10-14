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Zach Bryan's 'Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour' coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in May 2027

Colts Season Ticket Member presale begins Thur., Oct. 22 at 10 AM with general on sale Fri., Oct. 23

Oct 14, 2026 at 04:18 PM
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Colts.com Writer

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Global music star Zach Bryan today announced the Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour which includes a stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 1, 2027. Promoted by AEG Presents, Bryan's tour will span 23 shows in 19 stadiums, with support from John Fogerty, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Vance Joy, Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose, and Emma Ogier on select dates.

Colts Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Artist Presale registration is available now at ZachBryanPresale.com, with the Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time at ZachBryan.com.

The certified multi-platinum Bryan recently made history on his With Heaven On Tour, setting the record for the Most Attended Event in Gillette Stadium. The achievement is just one of many set by Bryan, including the first artist to perform at Michigan Stadium, a performance that set the record for Largest Ticketed Concert in U.S. History.

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