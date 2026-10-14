Zach Bryan's 'Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour' coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in May 2027

Global music star Zach Bryan today announced the Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour which includes a stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 1, 2027. Promoted by AEG Presents, Bryan's tour will span 23 shows in 19 stadiums, with support from John Fogerty, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Vance Joy, Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose, and Emma Ogier on select dates.

Colts Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Artist Presale registration is available now at ZachBryanPresale.com, with the Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time at ZachBryan.com.