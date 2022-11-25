Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Yannick Ngakoue Moving Closer To Joining Elite Company

Ngakoue needs 1 1/2 sacks over the final six games of the season to have at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL. 

Nov 25, 2022 at 03:59 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is entering Week 12 with 6 1/2 sacks this season, and he's recorded at least a half-sack in each of his last five games.

That's put Ngakoue in striking distance of joining a group of top-class pass rushers in NFL history. Ngakoue needs 1 1/2 sacks over the final six games of the season to have eight in 2022 – which would give him at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL.

He'd be the seventh player in NFL history to accomplish that feat, along with:

  • Aaron Donald (2014-2020)
  • DeMarcus Ware (2005-2011)
  • Derrick Thomas (1989-1995)
  • Reggie White (1985-1991)
  • Al Baker (1987-1984)
  • Cedrick Hardman (1970-1976)

"I think a lot of it has to do with just having faith in God and I'm a big believer of Him. Also, just being able to not be complacent and not always thinking that you have it," Ngakoue said. "There are always things that you can work on each and every offseason. I just try not to fall off – the greats don't fall off, they always keep working. You know what I mean? They never let themselves get out of shape. Also just being able to be with great teammates – these guys are playing great football on the defensive side of the ball that I'm a part of and it's allowing me to be able to make plays."

Ngakoue's impact on the Colts' defense has gone beyond sacks, too. In defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's 4-3 defensive front, the defensive ends need to be strong in setting the edge to allow the defensive tackles to make plays against the run – as Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner have done with remarkable consistency. The Colts' defense enters Week 12 allowing the second-lowest yards per carry average (3.8) in the NFL, which has been the product of collectively outstanding play by the defensive line and linebacking corps.

"I've seen him really grow through the year," Bradley said. "He's really working hard at it. He's taking extra reps in practice. Last week – because he's had like a veteran's day off health wise, but last week he came out and practiced and felt like he needed to get a good practice in on Wednesday. So, it's good to see that his hard work is coming to fruition some and he's becoming a more well-rounded player versus the run, versus the pass."

Friday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday, Colts Expect Bernhard Raimann To Keep Making Progress As Starting Left Tackle In 2022

Saturday said he plans to keep Raimann, a 2022 third-round pick, as the Colts' starting left tackle this season.

news

Practice Notebook: Reggie Wayne Sees 'Same Old Jeff That I've Always Known' In Colts' Interim Head Coach

Reggie Wayne played with Jeff Saturday for a decade, and on Thursday explained what it's been like to coach with him over the last week.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts Impressed With Matt Ryan's Professionalism, Leadership As He Becomes QB1 Again

While Matt Ryan hadn't been benched before in his career, he knew from his decade and a half in the NFL to never assume anything – and when he got another opportunity on Sunday against the Raiders, he was prepared to take full advantage of it.

news

Practice Notebook: Parks Frazier Aims To Be 'Aggressive, But In My Own Way' As Colts' Offensive Playcaller

Frazier will call plays for the Colts starting with Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts Get Back To Football With Jeff Saturday As Interim Head Coach

After a whirlwind 48 hours, Jeff Saturday coached his first practice as the Colts' interim head coach on Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor On Ankle Rehab, Zack Moss On Whirlwind 48 Hours After Trade From Buffalo Bills

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice on Thursday, while Zack Moss described the head-spinning process of being traded to the Colts on Tuesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts React To Departures Of Marcus Brady, Nyheim Hines

The Colts relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator and traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard Feeling 'Better And Better,' Hopes For Week 8 Return For Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Leonard has only played 16 snaps this season after missing time due to offseason back surgery, and a concussion/nose injury sustained in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Coaches, Teammates Believe Sam Ehlinger Is Ready For First NFL Start

Ehlinger will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Fully Participates, Hopes 'Things Keep Trending In The Right Direction'

For the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, Taylor fully participated in practice on Thursday.

news

Practice Notebook: Sam Ehlinger On His Mentality As Backup Quarterback; Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard Injury Updates

The Colts did have a package of plays for Ehlinger in Week 6, his first as the team's backup quarterback this season, but didn't have an opportunity to use them.

“Blue Friday” No Fee Offer

"Blue Friday" No Fee Offer

Colts Fans! Take advantage of our Blue Friday offer and enjoy no fees on single-game tickets to our Fan Appreciation game against the Houston Texans!

Find Tickets More Info
Advertising