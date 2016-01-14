Who Were The Colts "Iron Men" In 2015?

Intro: In 2015, the Colts had 14 guys (not counting their durable specialist trio of Pat McAfee, Matt Overton and Adam Vinatieri) play in all 16 games. Who were the team’s iron men this past season?

Jan 14, 2016 at 12:16 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS –The Colts bill of health in 2015 was a hot topic.

While the quarterback position had its season defined by injuries, the Colts did have more than a dozen guys play in all 16 games.

Here's a look at the Colts 14 (non-specialists) guys who didn't miss a game all season:

  • Vontae Davis:Despite battling through some injuries, Davis once again played (and started) the entire season. Davis has missed just one game for the Colts the past three years. With Greg Toler a free agent, Davis could have a new running mate opposite him in 2016.
  • Jack Doyle: The Indianapolis native has filled several roles for the Colts in his three seasons. After being inactive for his first Colts game in 2013, Doyle has played in every game the past three seasons.
  • Coby Fleener: Starting 12 games in 2015, Fleener's availability is something that will make him an attractive free agent option. Fleener is the only non-specialist to have played in every Colts game the past three seasons.
  • Frank Gore:At the age of 32, Gore continues to be incredibly durable. Gore has started 76 straight games, the longest active streak for any NFL running back.
  • Jonotthan Harrison: In two NFL seasons, Harrison has started 19 games as an undrafted free agent. Harrison took over as the team's staring center this season in Week Eight.
  • T.Y. Hilton: Because of a personnel grouping in the Colts game versus Atlanta, Hilton started 15 of the 16 games he played in this past year. Hilton's status late into game weeks was up in the air on more than one occasion this season.
  • D'Qwell Jackson:Just like Gore, the durability of Jackson has been consistent in his NFL career. Jackson's 80 straight games played rank fourth in the NFL for the longest current streak among linebackers.
  • Andre Johnson: Even though he's reached the red flag age of 30 (and older), Johnson has missed just one game the past four seasons. Johnson started 14 games for the Colts in 2015.
  • Kendall Langford:Langford ran his NFL-best streak to 128 straight games played, the most among current defensive linemen. The Colts defensive line desperately needed the 16 starts from Langford in 2015.
  • Dwight Lowery:For the first time in eight NFL seasons, Lowery started all 16 games. The Colts reliability on Lowery was imporant at safety with Mike Adams missing three games.
  • Jack Mewhort: Once the Colts made the offensive line change in Week Three, Mewhort flipped back to his normal left guard spot to start the final 14 games of 2015.
  • Donte Moncrief: When the Colts began games with multiple wide receivers in 2015, Moncrief was in the starting lineup 10 different times. A late season toe injury didn't sideline Moncrief from playing in all 16 games for a second straight year.
  • David Parry:For a rookie class that dealt with a bunch of injuries, Parry's presence was vital. The fifth-round pick started every game at nose tackle for the Colts.
  • Joe Reitz: After being a reserve for the first two games of 2015, Reitz started Weeks 3-16 at right tackle (in Week 17, Reitz started at right guard).
