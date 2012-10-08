WEEK EIGHT COACH OF THE WEEK WINNER

Doug Hurt of Castle High School named Coach of the Week for the eighth week of the Indiana High School Football season.

Oct 08, 2012 at 08:30 AM
DOUG HURT OF CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL

NAMED EIGHTH COACH OF THE WEEK FOR 2012

Castle's Doug Hurt has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Hurt was selected after his Knights beat previously unbeaten and Class 2A No. 1 ranked Evansville Mater Dei 35-21 on Friday. Castle is off to its' second straight 8-0 start.

The 2012 season marks the thirteenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The Castle Knights are playing their best football as the IHSAA State Football Tournament is right around the corner. Getting a big win over conference foe Mater Dei makes things even better for the Knights heading down the stretch. Senior quarterback Mitch Gilles led the charge for Castle as he has done for the last two years.

The Castle football community is one of the most involved in the entire state and Hurt is at the center of it all. They hold an annual mulch fundraiser where they raise money for the football program that has helped fund their program for quite some time.

This is Hurt's seventh season with the Knights and has a record of 46-25 over that span. This is his first Coach of the Week honor as well as the first for Castle High School.

The Coach of the Week program was designed to recognize high school coaches who transform the best available athletes into high potential football players through their hard work and dedication to young people.  

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division.  Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team.  The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. Coach Pagano will also announce each week's winner in his weekly press conference.

At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Youth Football Fund.  In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school's athletic fund.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 8:

Region 1- Jeff Karras – Gary Roosevelt

Region 6- Brian Crabtree – North Vermillion

Region 2- Joe Szajko -  South Bend Clay

Region 7-  Scott Marsh – Perry Meridian

Region 3 –  Chris DePew  - Garrett

Region 8- Phil Renforth – C.C. Lincoln

Region 4 – Jim Davis – North White

Region 9- Winner

Region 5 – Beau Engle – Madison-Grant

Region 10- Bob Gaddis – Columbus East

