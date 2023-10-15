Colts announce 5 inactive players for Week 6 game at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts on Friday ruled right tackle Braden Smith (foot/wrist/hip) out for Sunday's game. 

Oct 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM
jaxinactives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Colts on Sunday announced five inactive players for their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

  • DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
  • G Ike Boettger
  • CB Tony Brown
  • DE Isaiah Land
  • T Braden Smith (foot/wrist/hip)

Three Colts players – tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive end Kwity Paye and left tackle Bernhard Raimann – all cleared concussion protocol prior to Sunday and will play against the Jaguars. Center Ryan Kelly, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report of the week, will also play on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Gardner Minshew, Colts fall to Jaguars in Week 6

The loss dropped the Colts to 3-3 a third of the way through the 2023 season. 
news

How to watch and listen: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

TV broadcast and streaming information for Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET (Week 6).
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6

As the Colts prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 6?
news

Colts rule out right tackle Braden Smith vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising