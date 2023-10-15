Colts announce 5 inactive players for Week 6 game at Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Colts on Sunday announced five inactive players for their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
- DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
- G Ike Boettger
- CB Tony Brown
- DE Isaiah Land
- T Braden Smith (foot/wrist/hip)
Three Colts players – tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive end Kwity Paye and left tackle Bernhard Raimann – all cleared concussion protocol prior to Sunday and will play against the Jaguars. Center Ryan Kelly, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report of the week, will also play on Sunday.