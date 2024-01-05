Colts-Texans preview: 2023 regular season ends with a playoff game

When the Texans have the ball

C.J. Stroud needs 156 yards to become the fifth quarterback with 4,000 passing yards as a rookie, and just as impressive as his yardage total is his lack of turnovers. Entering Week 18, Stroud has an interception rate of 1.1 percent (five interceptions in 473 attempts), which is the second-lowest for a rookie quarterback in NFL history behind only the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (0.9 percent).

"He's not afraid to make those big throws," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "He's always looking downfield to make a big play. He can extend plays really well using his feet. He just knows how to get the guys going. He brings a lot of juice to the game for that team, and we gotta do a really good job defensively and really just apply pressure."

The Colts know they not only need to pressure Stroud early and often, but get the Texans' quarterback to the ground – like the six sacks they had at NRG Stadium in Week 2. Stroud, especially since taking 11 sacks in Weeks 1 and 2, has been particularly adept at keeping defenses from making big plays when under pressure: He's the only quarterback in the NFL to be pressured at least 100 times and not throw an interception on those dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

"He plays with great poise," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "He handles pressures, he handles looks, he handles different schemes very well. He gets the ball out timely.

"... (He's) playing above the level of being a rookie. I think at this point in time, he's not a rookie because the looks that he's seen. He's playing very well for them right now. I think they're third or something in explosive passes. I know very high, I think the analytics told us so. He does a great job with the threats he has on the outside."

Stroud, too, has been surgical when he isn't pressured on third down. Only the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for more yards on third down when not pressured than Stroud (1,020), while his passer rating of 122.5 in those situations is behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

When Stroud is pressured on third down, his passer rating drops to 47.4, lowest among the 24 quarterbacks with at least 50 third down dropbacks under pressure.