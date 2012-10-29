WEEK 11 COACH OF THE WEEK WINNER

Doug Dinan of Carroll (Fort Wayne) High School named Coach of the Week for the eleventh week of the Indiana High School Football season.

Oct 29, 2012 at 03:47 AM
COW_CP.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://www.careyindiana.com/)

DOUG DINAN OF CARROLL (FORT WAYNE) HIGH SCHOOL

NAMED ELEVENTH COACH OF THE WEEK FOR 2012

Doug Dinanhas been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

*Dinan was selected after his Chargers defeated Class 5A No. 7 ranked Penn High School 14-13 in the sectional semi-finals. This is Carroll's first win over the perennial powerhouse.                         *

The 2012 season marks the thirteenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Carroll High School's post-season run will continue after traveling to Penn High School and coming away with a victory. This is the first time since 1990 that the Penn Kingsmen will not be in a sectional final.

For the Chargers, this is their second straight sectional championship appearance following a 31-8 loss in the final a year ago to Penn.

The Kingsmen lined up to a kick a 41-yard field goal with 1.4 seconds left in regulation trailing by a single point. The hold was down, the kick went off, sailed wide left and the Chargers' celebration ensued.

"In Penn, there's not a better program in the northern half of Indiana," Coach Dinan said in a post-game interview with the South Bend Tribune. "It was all about the resilience of our seniors to come here and get the job done."

Coach Dinan is 22-12 in his third season as Head Coach for the Chargers. This is Coach Dinan's as well as Carroll High School's first Coach of the Week honor.

The Chargers host South Bend Adams Friday for the Sectional 2 championship.

The Coach of the Week program was designed to recognize high school coaches who transform the best available athletes into high potential football players through their hard work and dedication to young people.

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division.  Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team.  The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. Coach Pagano will also announce each week's winner in his weekly press conference.

At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Youth Football Fund.  In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school's athletic fund.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 11:

Region 1- Trent Grider – Highland

Region 6- Josh Buis - Greencastle

Region 2- Jay Johnson – S.B. Washington

Region 7- Ty Hunt – Cardinal Ritter

Region 3 – Winner

Region 8- Doug Armstrong – Mt. Vernon

Region 4 – Ken Frauhiger – McCutcheon

Region 9- Nick Hart – Gibson Southern

Region 5 – Nate Andrews - Western

Region 10- Brain Balsmeyer – Paoli

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Name Seymour's Cory Robinson as 'Colts High School Man of the Year'

news

Impressive Numbers On And Off The Gridiron Add Up To Success For Indiana High School Players

news

Indianapolis Lutheran's Dave Pasch Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 11

Dave Pasch of Indianapolis Lutheran High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

It's All About The Team For Whiteland's Peyton Emberton

news

Reid Messer Has North Decatur Running Toward Indianapolis

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

news

Coming through in the Clutch is Nothing New for Columbia City's Josh Arntz

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals

news

Max Mullis Hopes to Guide West Lafayette Back to Indianapolis

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals

news

Lukas Rohrbacher is Right in the Middle of Fort Wayne Snider's Success

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising