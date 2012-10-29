WEEK 11 COACH OF THE WEEK WINNER

](http://www.careyindiana.com/)

DOUG DINAN OF CARROLL (FORT WAYNE) HIGH SCHOOL

NAMED ELEVENTH COACH OF THE WEEK FOR 2012

Doug Dinanhas been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

*Dinan was selected after his Chargers defeated Class 5A No. 7 ranked Penn High School 14-13 in the sectional semi-finals. This is Carroll's first win over the perennial powerhouse. *

The 2012 season marks the thirteenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Carroll High School's post-season run will continue after traveling to Penn High School and coming away with a victory. This is the first time since 1990 that the Penn Kingsmen will not be in a sectional final.

For the Chargers, this is their second straight sectional championship appearance following a 31-8 loss in the final a year ago to Penn.

The Kingsmen lined up to a kick a 41-yard field goal with 1.4 seconds left in regulation trailing by a single point. The hold was down, the kick went off, sailed wide left and the Chargers' celebration ensued.

"In Penn, there's not a better program in the northern half of Indiana," Coach Dinan said in a post-game interview with the South Bend Tribune. "It was all about the resilience of our seniors to come here and get the job done."

Coach Dinan is 22-12 in his third season as Head Coach for the Chargers. This is Coach Dinan's as well as Carroll High School's first Coach of the Week honor.

The Chargers host South Bend Adams Friday for the Sectional 2 championship.

The Coach of the Week program was designed to recognize high school coaches who transform the best available athletes into high potential football players through their hard work and dedication to young people.

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. Coach Pagano will also announce each week's winner in his weekly press conference.

At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Youth Football Fund. In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school's athletic fund.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 11:

Region 1- Trent Grider – Highland

Region 6- Josh Buis - Greencastle

Region 2- Jay Johnson – S.B. Washington

Region 7- Ty Hunt – Cardinal Ritter

Region 3 – Winner

Region 8- Doug Armstrong – Mt. Vernon

Region 4 – Ken Frauhiger – McCutcheon

Region 9- Nick Hart – Gibson Southern

Region 5 – Nate Andrews - Western