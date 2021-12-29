How to Watch: Raiders @ Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 2, at Lucas Oil Stadium. GET TICKETS

The contest will mark the 18th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Raiders leading the series at 9-8. This marks the fourth consecutive season the teams have played each other. In their matchup last season, Indianapolis traveled to Las Vegas and won, 44-27.