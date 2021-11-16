How To Watch

How to Watch: Colts @ Bills

All the ways Colts fans can watch, live stream and listen to Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 21th 2021 (Week 11).

Nov 16, 2021 at 06:30 PM
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 11. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Highmark Stadium.

The contest will mark the 71st all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Bills leading the series at 37-32-1. The last regular season game came on Oct. 21, 2018 when Indianapolis hosted and defeated Buffalo, 37-5. The contest will be a rematch of last season's AFC Wild Card game when the Bills hosted and defeated the Colts, 27-24.

For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS (Check the broadcast map)
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH ON MOBILE

In-Market

Colts Mobile App: In-market fans can watch Colts games on their mobile phones with the Colts App (iOS and Android). Make sure you have the latest version of the Colts app for the best gameday experience. Available in the App Store and Google Play.

Colts.com: Fans with Apple mobile devices can watch Colts games on Colts.com via Safari web. Android users can watch in-market Colts games via the Yahoo Sports Mobile app.

➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Out of Market?

Out-of-market fans can stream NFL games in their broadcast area via the Yahoo Sports Mobile app.

NFL Game Pass: Replay every game all season and never miss a moment with the full broadcast version. Or, replay an entire game in ~45 minutes with condensed games.

Plus, you can listen to live gameday audio, watch NFL programming and much more. Sign up for a 7 day free trial

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton

➡️ List of Colts Affiliated Radio Stations

National Radio coverage: Compass Media

  • Play-by-Play: Chris Carrino
  • Color Analyst: Brian Baldinger

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and "Countdown to Kickoff." Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.

