How to Watch: Colts @ Bills

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 11. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Highmark Stadium.

The contest will mark the 71st all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Bills leading the series at 37-32-1. The last regular season game came on Oct. 21, 2018 when Indianapolis hosted and defeated Buffalo, 37-5. The contest will be a rematch of last season's AFC Wild Card game when the Bills hosted and defeated the Colts, 27-24.