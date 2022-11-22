How To Watch

Watch & Listen Live: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night Football)

All the ways Colts fans can watch, live stream and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts on Monday, November 28th 2022 (Week 12). 

Nov 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Colts.com

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Week 12 matchup. The game time is set for 8:15 ET on Monday, Nov. 28, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 27th all-time regular season contest between the teams, with the Steelers leading the series 20-6. In their last matchup, Indianapolis traveled to Pittsburgh in Week 16 of 2020 and lost, 28-24.

Check Ticketmaster for Monday Night Football tickets.

For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch

WATCH ON TV

NATIONAL BROADCAST: ESPN

  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Analyst:  Troy Aikman
  • Sideline: Lisa Salters

LOCAL BROADCAST: WISH will air Colts vs. Steelers in the Indianapolis area

WATCH ON MOBILE WITH NFL+

Watch live live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Sign up for a free trial today.

➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

LISTEN LIVE

National Radio coverage: Westwood One

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Kurt Warner

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton

➡️ List of Colts Affiliated Radio Stations

Radio streaming information:

  • On Your Phone: Fans within 100 miles of Indianapolis can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
  • Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
  • NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and followed by "Countdown to Kickoff" at 7:30. Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.

Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?

If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your wifi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.

INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! Blackout restrictions apply. Sign up for a free trial today.

