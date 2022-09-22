Watch & Listen Live: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will host Kansas City for their Week 3 matchup. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 23rd all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series 13-9. In their last matchup, Indianapolis traveled to Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019, and won, 19-13.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz
- Color Analyst: Tony Romo
- Sideline: Tracy Wolfson
WATCH ON MOBILE WITH NFL+
Watch live live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Sign up for a free trial today.
➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and "Countdown to Kickoff." Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.
INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS
Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply. Sign up for a free trial today.