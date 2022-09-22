Watch & Listen Live: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will host Kansas City for their Week 3 matchup. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 23rd all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series 13-9. In their last matchup, Indianapolis traveled to Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019, and won, 19-13.