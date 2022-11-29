Watch & Listen Live: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)

National Radio coverage: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke

Color Analyst: Mike Golic

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 97.1 HANK FM.

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio streaming information:

On Your Phone: Fans within 100 miles of Indianapolis can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

Fans within 100 miles of Indianapolis can listen to the local broadcast on the and Colts.com. Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only). NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" (available on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan) and followed by "Countdown to Kickoff" at 7:30 (available on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM). Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game (available on 97.1 HANK FM and 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan once the Indiana Pacers game has concluded).

