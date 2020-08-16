The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 17-22

INDIANAPOLIS – Please find below updates for the coming week at 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Per CDC, state, local and NFL health guidelines, fans are not able to attend camp this summer, but the club will share the latest Colts Camp action and information virtually through all Colts social media channels, Colts.com and exclusive video content from Colts Productions.
Mon., Aug. 17 – Launch Of "Camp Crafts" Video Series
For kids, families and fans who want to learn fun summer craft ideas, follow @ColtsEvents on Colts social media from August 17-21 for Camp Crafts, a weeklong series of how-to craft videos. Fans can follow along each day for new ideas including bleach dying, making bracelets and keychains, tie dyeing and dip painting.
Fans may share their creations by tagging @ColtsEvents with #ColtsCamp on social media. Select submissions will be featured and shared with fans across Colts social media channels.
Wed., Aug. 19 – "Colts Fit Club" Class #3
Colts Fit Club is a free five-course workout class led by Colts Cheerleaders during camp. Classes will take place each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 2. Each class will be conducted via Zoom, allowing participants to perform the workout from the comfort of their own homes.
Class #3 will be led by eighth-year Colts cheerleader Mariah, who will lead a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session, which is designed for all fitness levels and requires minimal equipment.
Those interested in future classes may register at Colts.com/fitclub. Class size is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who register and attend each class will be eligible to receive an exclusive Colts fitness prize pack.
Thur., Aug. 20 - Virtual Happy Hour And Blue Ladies "Takeover"
- Colts Virtual Happy Hour. The Colts invite fans to a Virtual Happy Hour, hosted by Larra Overton of the Emmy Award-winning Colts Productions and Colts.com. The event will give participants an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the content and production team that brings Colts action and news into the living rooms, smartphones, tablets and computers of Colts fans everywhere.
All attendees will be eligible to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light Seltzer, and will be able to connect and network with other Colts fans.
WHEN: 7 p.m.
COST: FREE, but space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
REGISTER: Fans may register at Colts.com/happyhour.
- Blue Ladies "Takeover." Fans who sign up for the Blue Ladies fan club at Colts.com/blueladies on Thursday, and use the discount code CAMP2020, will receive $10 off the usual one-time registration fee of $75.
Members of the Blue Ladies receive a Blue Ladies t-shirt, hat and car magnet; clear stadium-compliant tote bag; opportunities to attend special events, such as the Blue Evening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center; exclusive members-only offers and contests and much more!
Other Virtual Fan Opportunities
- Daily Fan Sweepstakes
On each day of Colts Camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter at Colts.com/campsweepstakes. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.
- "Camp Heroes," presented by Wagner Reese
During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up and stepped in to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.
Now the Colts encourage fans to celebrate their special heroes by nominating them for a special delivery from team mascot "Blue"! Fans may nominate individual heroes or organizations through Aug. 21 at Colts.com/campheroes.
- #MyColtsCamp Memories
Throughout camp, fans are encouraged to share their favorite Colts Camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.
- "Letters to Camp"
Colts fans are encouraged to inspire the team by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players throughout camp. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.
- "Colts Junior Training Camp" Video Series, presented by Gatorade
Without fans at camp, the Colts instead are offering young people a virtual camp experience through the Colts Junior Training Camp video series. Kids can practice their football skills by watching instructional videos featuring drills for every position, such as how to warm up for practice, perfect a spiral, tackle in a safe and effective manner, improve coverage technique and much more.
The videos were produced by Colts Youth Football, with the help of Westfield High School Football, and are available at Colts.com/juniorcamp.
- _Virtual Fundraiser – IPS Education Equity Fund & Gleaners Food Bank _
During past camps, the team has held collection drives to benefit various nonprofits and efforts in the community. This summer, the Colts are hosting a virtual fundraiser for the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Education Equity Fund and Gleaners. Fans may learn about and donate to both efforts at Colts.com/giveback.
- _"Huddle at Home" _
Throughout camp, the Colts encourage Colts Nation to take a moment to help a neighbor, donate to a community nonprofit or do other good deeds to help brighten the lives of others. Fans who share photos and videos of their good deeds using #ColtsCamp and tagging @ColtsCommunity may be featured across Colts social media channels.