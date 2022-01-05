Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check it out below:

Jan 04, 2022 at 07:47 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Matt Pryor

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Julién Davenport

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson

Notes:

» Jonathan Taylor broke Edgerrin James' Colts single-season rushing yards record in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders and enters Week 18 with a league-leading 1,734 yards on the ground this season. Taylor also leads the NFL with 2,034 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns – and he's the 11th player in NFL history to have 2000+ yards from scrimmage and 20+ touchdowns in a single season, joining:

  • David Johnson (2016)
  • LaDanian Tomlinson (2006)
  • Larry Johnson (2005)
  • Ahman Green (2003)
  • Priest Holmes (2002, 2003)
  • Marshall Faulk (2000, 2001)
  • Terrell Davis (1998)
  • Emmitt Smith (1995)
  • Eric Dickerson (1985)
  • O.J. Simpson (1975)

» Michael Pittman crossed the 1,000-yard mark against the Raiders and became the first Colts player with 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season since T.Y. Hilton in 2018. Pittman is the 10th players in Colts history to have a 1,000-yard season, joining:

  • T.Y. Hilton (2013-2016, 2018)
  • Reggie Wayne (2004-2010, 2012)
  • Dallas Clark (2009)
  • Brandon Stokley (2004)
  • Marvin Harrison (1999-2006)
  • Reggie Langhorne (1993)
  • Bill Brooks (1986)
  • Roger Carr (1976)
  • Raymond Berry (1960)

» Matt Pryor started at left tackle with Eric Fisher (knee/toe/shoulder) out. The Colts' regular starting five offensive linemen – Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Braden Smith – haven't all played together since Week 12.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers

» FS: Khari Willis, George Odum

» SS: Andrew Sendejo, Jahleel Addae

» N: Kenny Moore II

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie

Notes:

» DeForest Buckner stuffed the stat sheet against the Raiders with eight tackles, half a sack, two quarterback hits and one tackle for a loss.

» Darius Leonard added an interception and forced fumble to his remarkable season, in which he has four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a league-leading seven forced fumbles.

» Kwity Paye had a sack to up his rookie season total to four.

» Isaiah Rodgers notched his third interception of the season when he went up and snagged a Derek Call deep ball intended for DeSean Jackson.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Michael Badgley

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS:

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» There's no long snapper listed because Luke Rhodes is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Kyle Nelson, who played long snapper in Week 17, was released from the practice squad this week. Rhodes will return to the roster when he's activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (22), Zaire Franklin (22), George Odum (21), Ashton Dulin (17), Jordan Glasgow (17), E.J. Speed (17).

