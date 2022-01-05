Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Notes:

» Jonathan Taylor broke Edgerrin James' Colts single-season rushing yards record in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders and enters Week 18 with a league-leading 1,734 yards on the ground this season. Taylor also leads the NFL with 2,034 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns – and he's the 11th player in NFL history to have 2000+ yards from scrimmage and 20+ touchdowns in a single season, joining:

David Johnson (2016)

LaDanian Tomlinson (2006)

Larry Johnson (2005)

Ahman Green (2003)

Priest Holmes (2002, 2003)

Marshall Faulk (2000, 2001)

Terrell Davis (1998)

Emmitt Smith (1995)

Eric Dickerson (1985)

O.J. Simpson (1975)

» Michael Pittman crossed the 1,000-yard mark against the Raiders and became the first Colts player with 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season since T.Y. Hilton in 2018. Pittman is the 10th players in Colts history to have a 1,000-yard season, joining:

T.Y. Hilton (2013-2016, 2018)

Reggie Wayne (2004-2010, 2012)

Dallas Clark (2009)

Brandon Stokley (2004)

Marvin Harrison (1999-2006)

Reggie Langhorne (1993)

Bill Brooks (1986)

Roger Carr (1976)

Raymond Berry (1960)

» Matt Pryor started at left tackle with Eric Fisher (knee/toe/shoulder) out. The Colts' regular starting five offensive linemen – Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Braden Smith – haven't all played together since Week 12.