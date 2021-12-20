Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» Jonathan Taylor's 170 rushing yards against the Patriots were his third-highest total of the season and the eighth time in 14 games he's had over 100 rushing yards in 2021.
» Taylor is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has 27 total touchdowns over his last 19 games, a span dating back to Week 12 of the 2020 season. Taylor has had at least touchdown in 16 of those 19 games.
» Carson Wentz threw for just 57 yards against the Patriots and became the first Colts quarterback since Mike Pagel in 1983 to start and finish a victory with 57 or fewer passing yards.
» Michael Pittman Jr. was ejected after a scuffle with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, although on Monday coach Frank Reich said wasn't sure Pittman should've been kicked out. "It didn't seem to me warranted, but I don't know all the details," Reich said. "I don't know everything that happened out there. I'm going to trust the officials in New York or whoever makes that final call but from what I saw and what I could feel out there, I didn't really think it was warranted."
» Ashton Dulin's 37-yard run was the longest rushing play by a Colts wide receiver in 2021.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Malik Jefferson
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers
» FS: Khari Willis, Andrew Sendejo
» SS: George Odum, Jahleel Addae
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie
Notes:
» Darius Leonard picked off Mac Jones and forced his league-leading sixth fumble. Leonard is the only player in at least the last 30 years to have 10+ interceptions and 15+ forced fumbles in the first five years of his career (Leonard, of course, isn't even finished with his fourth season in the NFL).
» Mac Jones targeted Kenny Moore II 15 times, and Moore held Jones to a 66.3 passer rating when throwing his way on Saturday. Moore has now been targeted more times than any cornerback (105) in the NFL; he's allowed a passer rating of 78.4 on those throws, which is among the 25 lowest passer rating allowed in the league.
» Leonard, Moore, DeForest Buckner and Khari Wills all registered tackles for a loss.
» Buckner added a sack to bring his season total to 6 1/2 this season. He added another quarterback hit, while Leonard, Kwity Paye and Kemoko Turay all registered QB hits, too.
» Moore had two pass break-ups while Andrew Sendejo and Rock Ya-Sin each had one.
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Michael Badgley
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Matthew Adams registered the Colts' second blocked punt of the season, with E.J. Speed scoring on both of those.
» Bubba Ventrone's special teams units now have scored eight times on punts since he was hired in 2018: Four touchdowns on blocked punts, two return touchdowns, one aborted snap touchdown and one safety.
» Michael Badgley connected on one of two field goals, with his miss being from 49 yards. He also made all three of his PATs. Reich said on Sunday Badgley will continue forward as the Colts' kicker with Rodrigo Blankenship on injured reserve.