Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

Notes:

» Jonathan Taylor's 170 rushing yards against the Patriots were his third-highest total of the season and the eighth time in 14 games he's had over 100 rushing yards in 2021.

» Taylor is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has 27 total touchdowns over his last 19 games, a span dating back to Week 12 of the 2020 season. Taylor has had at least touchdown in 16 of those 19 games.

» Carson Wentz threw for just 57 yards against the Patriots and became the first Colts quarterback since Mike Pagel in 1983 to start and finish a victory with 57 or fewer passing yards.

» Michael Pittman Jr. was ejected after a scuffle with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, although on Monday coach Frank Reich said wasn't sure Pittman should've been kicked out. "It didn't seem to me warranted, but I don't know all the details," Reich said. "I don't know everything that happened out there. I'm going to trust the officials in New York or whoever makes that final call but from what I saw and what I could feel out there, I didn't really think it was warranted."

» Ashton Dulin's 37-yard run was the longest rushing play by a Colts wide receiver in 2021.