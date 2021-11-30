Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

Notes:

» Carson Wentz completed 27 of 44 passes for 306 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the second time this season he's thrown for over 300 yards and the third time he's thrown for three touchdowns.

» Jonathan Taylor came three yards shy of setting an NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 or more scrimmage yards and at least one touchdown. Taylor carried 16 times for 83 yards and caught four passes for 14 yards. His scrimmage yards/touchdown streak ended at eight games, tying him with LaDanian Tomlinson and Lydell Mitchell.

» Jack Doyle's six catches were his most since 2019 and his 81 yards were his most since 2017. He added his third touchdown of the season, too, a 15-yard strike from Wentz in the second quarter.

» T.Y. Hilton hauled in his first touchdown of the season among his four catches for 28 yards.

» Ashton Dulin's 62-yard touchdown was the Colts' fifth passing play of 50 or more yards this season, tied for the third-most in the NFL. The Colts have four touchdowns go for 50 or more yards, too, which is also tied for the third-most in the NFL.

» Dulin, who entered 2021 with five catches for 70 yards in 2019-2020, now has 11 catches for 148 yards this season.