Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:

Nov 30, 2021 at 03:47 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson

Notes:

» Carson Wentz completed 27 of 44 passes for 306 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the second time this season he's thrown for over 300 yards and the third time he's thrown for three touchdowns.

» Jonathan Taylor came three yards shy of setting an NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 or more scrimmage yards and at least one touchdown. Taylor carried 16 times for 83 yards and caught four passes for 14 yards. His scrimmage yards/touchdown streak ended at eight games, tying him with LaDanian Tomlinson and Lydell Mitchell.

» Jack Doyle's six catches were his most since 2019 and his 81 yards were his most since 2017. He added his third touchdown of the season, too, a 15-yard strike from Wentz in the second quarter.

» T.Y. Hilton hauled in his first touchdown of the season among his four catches for 28 yards.

» Ashton Dulin's 62-yard touchdown was the Colts' fifth passing play of 50 or more yards this season, tied for the third-most in the NFL. The Colts have four touchdowns go for 50 or more yards, too, which is also tied for the third-most in the NFL.

» Dulin, who entered 2021 with five catches for 70 yards in 2019-2020, now has 11 catches for 148 yards this season.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers

» FS: Andrew Sendejo, Josh Jones

» SS: George Odum, Jahleel Addae

» N: Kenny Moore II

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie

Notes:

» Darius Leonard forced his fifth fumble of the season and 14th of his career in 54 games. He also added a season-high 15 tackles.

» DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye each notched a sack, while Taylor Stallworth notched a quarterback hit for the fourth consecutive game.

» Isaiah Rodgers picked off a Tom Brady deep ball for his second career interception.

» The Colts' 27 takeaways lead the NFL, and despite a minus-three turnover differential on Sunday, they're still tops in the league with a plus-12 turnover differential in 2021.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Michael Badgley

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Michael Badgley connected on a season-long 45-yard field goal and has now made all 10 of his field goals and all 28 of his PATs since joining the Colts in Week 6.

» Isaiah Rodgers' 72-yard return with 20 seconds left was the second-longest kick return with less than 30 seconds left in a game since 1994.

» Ashton Dulin leads the NFL in special teams tackles and has the highest Pro Football Focus grade among players with at least 100 special teams snaps.

» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (26), Zaire Franklin (26), George Odum (26), Ashton Dulin (29), Jordan Glasgow (20).

