Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» Jonathan Taylor set a Colts franchise record with five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving).
» Taylor now leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,122) and rushing touchdowns (13); he's second among running backs in yards per carry (5.8). Taylor set a franchise record for fewest carries (173) to reach 1,000 yards in a season.
» Taylor is the third player in NFL history to have a rushing touchdown and at least 100 yards from scrimmage in eight consecutive games (LaDanian Tomlinson, 2006; Lydell Mitchell, 1975-1976).
» The Colts improved to 9-0 when Taylor rushes for over 100 yards.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers
» FS: Andrew Sendejo, Josh Jones
» SS: George Odum, Jahleel Addae
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie
Notes:
» Kenny Moore II took the team lead in interceptions with his third of the year when he tipped a Josh Allen pass to himself in the third quarter. George Odum notched his second career interception – and first since 2018 – in the first quarter, while Zaire Franklin snagged a Mitch Trubisky pass for his first career interception in the fourth quarter.
» Kwity Paye recorded his first career strip-sack, while Al-Quadin Muhammad had two quarterback hits and Taylor Stallworth added one.
» Grover Stewart had three run stops, per Pro Football Focus.
» The Bills entered Week 11 as the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense but managed their second-lowest point total of the season (15).
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Michael Badgley
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Michael Badgley connected on both of his field goals (36, 35 yards) and all five of his PATs. Badgley is now 9/9 on field goals and 24/24 on extra points since debuting with the Colts in Week 6.
» T.J. Carrie recovered Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie's fumble and nearly took it to the house, coming two yards short just before the two-minute warning. While he didn't score, the Colts' seven special teams touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs under special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (who was hired in 2018) lead the NFL over the last four seasons.
» Isaiah Rodgers returned the game's opening kick 33 yards, giving the Colts a shorter field to work with on what wound up being the first game-opening touchdown drive allowed by the Bills in their last 20 games.
» Rigoberto Sanchez punted once – a 31-yard kick caught by Ashton Dulin inside the 10-yard line.
» Special teams snap leaders: George Odum (16), Rigoberto Sanchez (16), Zaire Franklin (15), Matthew Adams (15), Ashton Dulin (13). Usually when your punter is in your top five it means one of two things: The offense didn't score much, or the offense scored a lot – and your punter handles kickoffs and holds for PATs.