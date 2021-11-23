Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes:

» Michael Badgley connected on both of his field goals (36, 35 yards) and all five of his PATs. Badgley is now 9/9 on field goals and 24/24 on extra points since debuting with the Colts in Week 6.

» T.J. Carrie recovered Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie's fumble and nearly took it to the house, coming two yards short just before the two-minute warning. While he didn't score, the Colts' seven special teams touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs under special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (who was hired in 2018) lead the NFL over the last four seasons.

» Isaiah Rodgers returned the game's opening kick 33 yards, giving the Colts a shorter field to work with on what wound up being the first game-opening touchdown drive allowed by the Bills in their last 20 games.

» Rigoberto Sanchez punted once – a 31-yard kick caught by Ashton Dulin inside the 10-yard line.