Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

Notes:

» Kwity Paye recorded his first career sack while Dayo Odeyingbo was credited with half a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble.

» Taylor Stallworth notched a sack and three quarterback hits against the Jaguars. He now has three sacks and six QB hits in his last two games; in the first 41 games of his career, he had 1 1/2 sacks and three QB hits.

» Paye tied Stallworth for the team lead with three QB hits, while DeForest Buckner had two and Isaac Rochell and Al-Quadin Muhammad each had one.

» Kenny Moore II had three passes defensed, while Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers each had one. The Colts' defense limited Trevor Lawrence to 16 completions on 35 attempts for 162 yards and a passer rating of 59.8.

» Andrew Sendejo and Bobby Okereke played all 66 of the Colts' defensive snaps, while T.J. Carrie returned from injured reserve and played 35 snaps.