Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:

Nov 16, 2021 at 04:07 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson

Notes:

» Jonathan Taylor is now tied for the NFL lead with 937 rushing yards after he picked up 116 yards on 21 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and he's now up to 10 total touchdowns in 10 games in 2021.

» Michael Pittman Jr.'s 27-yard reception with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter continued a couple of trends for the second-year wide receiver. No. 1: He now leads the NFL with 21 receptions on third down; No. 2, he's now 10th in the league with 213 fourth quarter receiving yards.

» Left guard Quenton Nelson did not miss a snap despite being attended to by Colts trainers during Sunday's game, as he joined Carson Wentz, Eric Fisher, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith in playing all 64 offensive snaps.

» Mark Glowinski (43 snaps) and Chris Reed (21 snaps) continued to rotate at right guard.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley

» FS: Andrew Sendejo, Josh Jones

» SS: George Odum

» N: Kenny Moore II

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie

Notes:

» Kwity Paye recorded his first career sack while Dayo Odeyingbo was credited with half a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble.

» Taylor Stallworth notched a sack and three quarterback hits against the Jaguars. He now has three sacks and six QB hits in his last two games; in the first 41 games of his career, he had 1 1/2 sacks and three QB hits.

» Paye tied Stallworth for the team lead with three QB hits, while DeForest Buckner had two and Isaac Rochell and Al-Quadin Muhammad each had one.

» Kenny Moore II had three passes defensed, while Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers each had one. The Colts' defense limited Trevor Lawrence to 16 completions on 35 attempts for 162 yards and a passer rating of 59.8.

» Andrew Sendejo and Bobby Okereke played all 66 of the Colts' defensive snaps, while T.J. Carrie returned from injured reserve and played 35 snaps.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Michael Badgley

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Zaire Franklin's blocked punt turned into an E.J. Speed touchdown, the Colts' sixth touchdown on an opponent punt play since Bubba Ventrone became the team's special teams coordinator in 2018.

» Michael Badgley made all three of his field goals and both of his extra points against the Jaguars. Since joining the Colts in Week 6, Badgley has made all seven field goals and all 19 PATs.

» Rigoberto Sanchez averaged 45.6 yards on his seven punts with a long of 55 yards.

» Special teams snap leaders for Week 10: Matthew Adams (27), Zaire Franklin (27), George Odum (27), Ashton Dulin (22), E.J. Speed (22), Jordan Glasgow (22).

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New York Jets

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's primetime matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday night's date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising