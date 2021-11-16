Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» Jonathan Taylor is now tied for the NFL lead with 937 rushing yards after he picked up 116 yards on 21 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and he's now up to 10 total touchdowns in 10 games in 2021.
» Michael Pittman Jr.'s 27-yard reception with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter continued a couple of trends for the second-year wide receiver. No. 1: He now leads the NFL with 21 receptions on third down; No. 2, he's now 10th in the league with 213 fourth quarter receiving yards.
» Left guard Quenton Nelson did not miss a snap despite being attended to by Colts trainers during Sunday's game, as he joined Carson Wentz, Eric Fisher, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith in playing all 64 offensive snaps.
» Mark Glowinski (43 snaps) and Chris Reed (21 snaps) continued to rotate at right guard.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley
» FS: Andrew Sendejo, Josh Jones
» SS: George Odum
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie
Notes:
» Kwity Paye recorded his first career sack while Dayo Odeyingbo was credited with half a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble.
» Taylor Stallworth notched a sack and three quarterback hits against the Jaguars. He now has three sacks and six QB hits in his last two games; in the first 41 games of his career, he had 1 1/2 sacks and three QB hits.
» Paye tied Stallworth for the team lead with three QB hits, while DeForest Buckner had two and Isaac Rochell and Al-Quadin Muhammad each had one.
» Kenny Moore II had three passes defensed, while Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers each had one. The Colts' defense limited Trevor Lawrence to 16 completions on 35 attempts for 162 yards and a passer rating of 59.8.
» Andrew Sendejo and Bobby Okereke played all 66 of the Colts' defensive snaps, while T.J. Carrie returned from injured reserve and played 35 snaps.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Michael Badgley
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Zaire Franklin's blocked punt turned into an E.J. Speed touchdown, the Colts' sixth touchdown on an opponent punt play since Bubba Ventrone became the team's special teams coordinator in 2018.
» Michael Badgley made all three of his field goals and both of his extra points against the Jaguars. Since joining the Colts in Week 6, Badgley has made all seven field goals and all 19 PATs.
» Rigoberto Sanchez averaged 45.6 yards on his seven punts with a long of 55 yards.
» Special teams snap leaders for Week 10: Matthew Adams (27), Zaire Franklin (27), George Odum (27), Ashton Dulin (22), E.J. Speed (22), Jordan Glasgow (22).