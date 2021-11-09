Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Notes:

» George Odum, filling in for Khari Willis, played all 77 of the Colts' defensive snaps against the Jets. It was the first time he played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps since Week 5 of the 2019 season.

» DeForest Buckner is among the NFL's top 10 defensive linemen in sacks (4), QB hits (6), hurries (20), total pressures (30) and snaps played (479).

» Darius Leonard leads the NFL with four forced fumbles, including one punched out against the Jets. He's now one of seven players since 1999 to have at least 13 forced fumbles over the first 51 games of a career; Leonard is the only linebacker among those seven players.

» The Colts had a season-high 30 total pressures and a 37.3 percent pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus, in Week 9.

» Entering Week 10, the Colts' 20 takeaways lead the NFL; their plus-10 turnover differential ranks behind only the Buffalo Bills (+11).