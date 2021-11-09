Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Nov 09, 2021 at 12:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson

Notes:

» Jonathan Taylor enters Week 10 2nd in rushing yards (821), 3rd in rushing touchdowns (10), and second among running backs in yards per attempt (5.9 yards/attempt). His rushes of 83 and 78 yards are the two longest running plays of the 2021 season.

» Carson Wentz is 10th in passing yards (2,198), seventh in passing touchdowns (17), third in interceptions (3) and 11th in passer rating (100.1).

» Michael Pittman Jr. is 10th in receptions (50), ninth in receiving yards (658) and 10th in receiving touchdowns (5).

» Dezmon Patmon made his 2021 debut against the Jets and notched his first career reception.

» After allowing 13 sacks through the first four weeks of the season, the Colts' offense has allowed just four sacks over its last five games.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley

» FS: Andrew Sendejo, Josh Jones

» SS: George Odum

» N: Kenny Moore II

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes

Notes:

» George Odum, filling in for Khari Willis, played all 77 of the Colts' defensive snaps against the Jets. It was the first time he played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps since Week 5 of the 2019 season.

» DeForest Buckner is among the NFL's top 10 defensive linemen in sacks (4), QB hits (6), hurries (20), total pressures (30) and snaps played (479).

» Darius Leonard leads the NFL with four forced fumbles, including one punched out against the Jets. He's now one of seven players since 1999 to have at least 13 forced fumbles over the first 51 games of a career; Leonard is the only linebacker among those seven players.

» The Colts had a season-high 30 total pressures and a 37.3 percent pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus, in Week 9.

» Entering Week 10, the Colts' 20 takeaways lead the NFL; their plus-10 turnover differential ranks behind only the Buffalo Bills (+11).

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Michael Badgley

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Michael Badgley has now made all four field goal attempts and all 17 PATs in his four games with the Colts.

» Special teams snap leaders for Week 9: Matthew Adams (21), Zaire Franklin (21), George Odum (20), Ashton Dulin (19), Jordan Glasgow (19). Between Odum's special teams and defensive snaps, he was on the field for 97 plays against the Jets.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New York Jets

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's primetime matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday night's date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

With Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers in the rear view mirror, the Colts released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Check out where the team stands heading into this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising