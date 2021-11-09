Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» Jonathan Taylor enters Week 10 2nd in rushing yards (821), 3rd in rushing touchdowns (10), and second among running backs in yards per attempt (5.9 yards/attempt). His rushes of 83 and 78 yards are the two longest running plays of the 2021 season.
» Carson Wentz is 10th in passing yards (2,198), seventh in passing touchdowns (17), third in interceptions (3) and 11th in passer rating (100.1).
» Michael Pittman Jr. is 10th in receptions (50), ninth in receiving yards (658) and 10th in receiving touchdowns (5).
» Dezmon Patmon made his 2021 debut against the Jets and notched his first career reception.
» After allowing 13 sacks through the first four weeks of the season, the Colts' offense has allowed just four sacks over its last five games.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley
» FS: Andrew Sendejo, Josh Jones
» SS: George Odum
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes
Notes:
» George Odum, filling in for Khari Willis, played all 77 of the Colts' defensive snaps against the Jets. It was the first time he played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps since Week 5 of the 2019 season.
» DeForest Buckner is among the NFL's top 10 defensive linemen in sacks (4), QB hits (6), hurries (20), total pressures (30) and snaps played (479).
» Darius Leonard leads the NFL with four forced fumbles, including one punched out against the Jets. He's now one of seven players since 1999 to have at least 13 forced fumbles over the first 51 games of a career; Leonard is the only linebacker among those seven players.
» The Colts had a season-high 30 total pressures and a 37.3 percent pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus, in Week 9.
» Entering Week 10, the Colts' 20 takeaways lead the NFL; their plus-10 turnover differential ranks behind only the Buffalo Bills (+11).
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Michael Badgley
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Michael Badgley has now made all four field goal attempts and all 17 PATs in his four games with the Colts.
» Special teams snap leaders for Week 9: Matthew Adams (21), Zaire Franklin (21), George Odum (20), Ashton Dulin (19), Jordan Glasgow (19). Between Odum's special teams and defensive snaps, he was on the field for 97 plays against the Jets.