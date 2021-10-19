Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday night's date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. Check it out below:

Oct 19, 2021 at 04:50 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport

» LG: Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Brett Hundley, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

Notes:

» The Colts activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve, placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve and waived quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday.

» Head coach Frank Reich said Monday he was "optimistic" about the possibility for left guard Quenton Nelson to be designated to return to practice this week, although he added no determination had been made yet.

» Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a quad injury in the fourth quarter of his 2021 season debut but both he and Reich indicated it's not serious.

» Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 127.7 against Houston. Over the last three weeks, Wentz is completing 69 percent of his passes with an average per attempt of 9.8 yards. He has six touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 123.4 in those games against the Dolphins, Ravens and Texans.

» The Colts' entire starting offensive line played all 48 snaps – Eric Fisher, Chris Reed, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Matt Pryor. Wentz also played all 48 snaps.

» Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led Colts skill position players with 46 of 48 snaps (96 percent). Wide receiver Zach Pascal played 41, while tight end Jack Doyle and running back Jonathan Taylor were on the field for 31 snaps apiece.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Khalil Davis

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Andrew Sendejo

» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum

» N: Kenny Moore II

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes

Notes:

» Defensive tackle Chris Williams was waived on Tuesday.

» Linebacker Bobby Okereke, cornerback Kenny Moore and safety Julian Blackmon each played all 75 of the Colts' defensive snaps against the Texans.

» Okereke set a career high with 14 tackles, topping the 10 he had in Week 5 of the 2020 season against the Cleveland Browns.

» Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and safety Khari Willis each notched their second sacks of the season in Week 6.

» Linebacker Darius Leonard forced the 11th fumble of his career in his 48th game. He's only the 15th player since 1999 to have 11 or more forced fumbles over the first 48 games of a career.

» Leonard added his ninth career interception, while cornerback Isaiah Rodgers picked off the first pass of his career.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Michael Badgley

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» The Colts elevated kicker Michael Badgley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Tuesday. Badgley was signed to the practice squad last week after kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was placed on injured reserve.

» Badgley connected on a 41-yard field goal and made all four of his PATs in his Colts regular season debut.

» Ashton Dulin returned both of the Texans' kickoffs for a total of 58 yards.

» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (18), Zaire Franklin (18), George Odum (17), Rigoberto Sanchez (16), Dulin (15).

