Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

Notes:

» The Colts activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve, placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve and waived quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday.

» Head coach Frank Reich said Monday he was "optimistic" about the possibility for left guard Quenton Nelson to be designated to return to practice this week, although he added no determination had been made yet.

» Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a quad injury in the fourth quarter of his 2021 season debut but both he and Reich indicated it's not serious.

» Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 127.7 against Houston. Over the last three weeks, Wentz is completing 69 percent of his passes with an average per attempt of 9.8 yards. He has six touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 123.4 in those games against the Dolphins, Ravens and Texans.

» The Colts' entire starting offensive line played all 48 snaps – Eric Fisher, Chris Reed, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Matt Pryor. Wentz also played all 48 snaps.

» Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led Colts skill position players with 46 of 48 snaps (96 percent). Wide receiver Zach Pascal played 41, while tight end Jack Doyle and running back Jonathan Taylor were on the field for 31 snaps apiece.