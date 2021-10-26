Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Brett Hundley, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins
Notes:
» Carson Wentz completed 17 of 26 passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 106.2. Wentz has now had a passer rating of over 100 in four consecutive games and has hit that mark in five of his sevens starts in 2021.
» With Quenton Nelson back at left guard in Week 7, the Colts rotated Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed at right guard. Glowinski started and played 24 snaps (35 percent) while Reed tagged in for 44 snaps (65 percent).
» Michael Pittman Jr. caught all four of his targets for 105 yards with a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, and he's one of three wide receivers to have at least 30 catches and no dropped passes this season (Denver's Courtland Sutton and Dallas' Amari Cooper are the others).
» Mo Alie-Cox, who had four touchdowns from 2018-2020, caught his fourth touchdown of the season on Sunday.
» With T.Y. Hilton out with a quad injury and Parris Campbell on injured reserve, Ashton Dulin played a career high 43 snaps (63 percent). His previous high was 39 snaps Dec. 1, 2019 against the Tennessee Titans.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods, Khalil Davis
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley
» FS: Andrew Sendejo
» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes
Notes:
» The Colts had four takeaways on Sunday and have 16 on the season, tied for the most in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.
» Darius Leonard recorded the 12th forced fumble of his career on Sunday. He's one of 10 players since 1999 to have 12+ forced fumbles over the first 50 games of a career and is the only non-defensive end/edge rusher among that group (which is led by former Colts greats Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney).
» Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Khari Willis and Kenny Moore each played all 56 defensive snaps in Week 7.
» Xavier Rhodes battled through a calf injury to play 48 snaps (86 percent) and come down with an interception in the fourth quarter.
» With Julian Blackmon on injured reserve, Andrew Sendejo started at safety and played 44 snaps (79 percent) while George Odum rotated in for 12 snaps (21 percent).
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Michael Badgley
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Rigoberto Sanchez's 79-yard punt set a franchise record that stood since 1971, when David Lee booted a 76-yard punt against the New York Giants.
» Michael Badgley connected on a 42-yard field goal and made all three of his PAT attempts
» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (24), Zaire Franklin (24), George Odum (24), E.J. Speed (21), Ashton Dulin (19).