Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Notes:

» Carson Wentz completed 17 of 26 passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 106.2. Wentz has now had a passer rating of over 100 in four consecutive games and has hit that mark in five of his sevens starts in 2021.

» With Quenton Nelson back at left guard in Week 7, the Colts rotated Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed at right guard. Glowinski started and played 24 snaps (35 percent) while Reed tagged in for 44 snaps (65 percent).

» Michael Pittman Jr. caught all four of his targets for 105 yards with a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, and he's one of three wide receivers to have at least 30 catches and no dropped passes this season (Denver's Courtland Sutton and Dallas' Amari Cooper are the others).

» Mo Alie-Cox, who had four touchdowns from 2018-2020, caught his fourth touchdown of the season on Sunday.

» With T.Y. Hilton out with a quad injury and Parris Campbell on injured reserve, Ashton Dulin played a career high 43 snaps (63 percent). His previous high was 39 snaps Dec. 1, 2019 against the Tennessee Titans.