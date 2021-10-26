Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

Oct 26, 2021 at 02:28 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Brett Hundley, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

Notes:

» Carson Wentz completed 17 of 26 passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 106.2. Wentz has now had a passer rating of over 100 in four consecutive games and has hit that mark in five of his sevens starts in 2021.

» With Quenton Nelson back at left guard in Week 7, the Colts rotated Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed at right guard. Glowinski started and played 24 snaps (35 percent) while Reed tagged in for 44 snaps (65 percent).

» Michael Pittman Jr. caught all four of his targets for 105 yards with a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, and he's one of three wide receivers to have at least 30 catches and no dropped passes this season (Denver's Courtland Sutton and Dallas' Amari Cooper are the others).

» Mo Alie-Cox, who had four touchdowns from 2018-2020, caught his fourth touchdown of the season on Sunday.

» With T.Y. Hilton out with a quad injury and Parris Campbell on injured reserve, Ashton Dulin played a career high 43 snaps (63 percent). His previous high was 39 snaps Dec. 1, 2019 against the Tennessee Titans.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods, Khalil Davis

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley

» FS: Andrew Sendejo

» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum

» N: Kenny Moore II

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes

Notes:

» The Colts had four takeaways on Sunday and have 16 on the season, tied for the most in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

» Darius Leonard recorded the 12th forced fumble of his career on Sunday. He's one of 10 players since 1999 to have 12+ forced fumbles over the first 50 games of a career and is the only non-defensive end/edge rusher among that group (which is led by former Colts greats Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney).

» Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Khari Willis and Kenny Moore each played all 56 defensive snaps in Week 7.

» Xavier Rhodes battled through a calf injury to play 48 snaps (86 percent) and come down with an interception in the fourth quarter.

» With Julian Blackmon on injured reserve, Andrew Sendejo started at safety and played 44 snaps (79 percent) while George Odum rotated in for 12 snaps (21 percent).

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Michael Badgley

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Rigoberto Sanchez's 79-yard punt set a franchise record that stood since 1971, when David Lee booted a 76-yard punt against the New York Giants.

» Michael Badgley connected on a 42-yard field goal and made all three of his PAT attempts

» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (24), Zaire Franklin (24), George Odum (24), E.J. Speed (21), Ashton Dulin (19).

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday night's date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

With Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers in the rear view mirror, the Colts released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Check out where the team stands heading into this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of Training Camp Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Panthers

The Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp landed Tuesday. Check out where the team stands before Sunday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Release Wild Card Round Unofficial Depth Chart For Bills Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising