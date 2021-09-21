Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

Notes:

» Carson Wentz has sprains in both his ankles, and it's too early in the week to know if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Frank Reich said. If Wentz can't play, Jacob Eason will be the next man up after earning the Colts' backup QB gig during training camp.

» Michael Pittman Jr. set a career high with 123 receiving yards against the Rams.

» Eric Fisher played 49 of the Colts' 67 offensive snaps as the Colts rotated him in and out during his first game since suffering an Achilles' injury in the 2021 AFC Championship last January. Matt Pryor, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month, played the other 18 snaps at right tackle, with Julién Davenport sliding over to left tackle with Fisher out.

» Zach Pascal caught his third touchdown of the season and led Colts receivers with 61 snaps.