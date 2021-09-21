Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

Sep 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

Notes:

» Carson Wentz has sprains in both his ankles, and it's too early in the week to know if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Frank Reich said. If Wentz can't play, Jacob Eason will be the next man up after earning the Colts' backup QB gig during training camp.

» Michael Pittman Jr. set a career high with 123 receiving yards against the Rams.

» Eric Fisher played 49 of the Colts' 67 offensive snaps as the Colts rotated him in and out during his first game since suffering an Achilles' injury in the 2021 AFC Championship last January. Matt Pryor, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month, played the other 18 snaps at right tackle, with Julién Davenport sliding over to left tackle with Fisher out.

» Zach Pascal caught his third touchdown of the season and led Colts receivers with 61 snaps.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Chris Williams

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers

» FS: Julian Blackmon, T.J. Carrie, Andrew Sendejo

» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum

» N: Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes

Notes:

» Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded his first sack of the season, while DeForest Buckner had two quarterback hits on Matthew Stafford on Sunday.

» The Colts' defense was active in breaking up passes, with Darius Leonard and Julian Blackmon making key plays while defensive linemen in Buckner, Tyquan Lewis and Grover Stewart (who dropped into coverage) notched breakups, too. Khari Willis added his first interception of the season.

» Willis, Blackmon, Leonard and Bobby Okereke played all 59 defensive snaps on Sunday; Buckner led defensive linemen with 52 snaps.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Ashton Dulin's fumble recovery on the Rams' botched punt was his first career touchdown.

»Isaiah Rodgers opened Week 2 with a 41-yard kick return. It was his ninth return of 30 or more yards on 27 tries in his career, and he remains one of five players since the start of 2020 to have 20+ kick returns and averaged 28+ yards per return (Cordarrelle Patterson, Jamal Agnew, Deonte Harris and Andre Roberts are the other four).

» Rodrigo Blankenship connected on all three of his field goals and is a perfect 4/4 on field goals and 2/2 on extra points this season.

» Special teams snap leaders for Week 2: Matthew Adams (22), Zaire Franklin (22), E.J. Speed (17), George Odum (17), Jordan Glasgow (17), Dulin (16), Rodgers (16), T.J. Carrie (15), Andrew Sendejo (15).

» Glasgow, a 2020 All-Rookie special teamer, is in the concussion protocol, Reich said.

